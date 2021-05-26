2020-2021 Holton Golf at Big 7 League Quad at Jefferson West

Holton High School’s varsity golf team saw two members finish in the top five and the junior varsity team took first in a Jefferson West-hosted Big Seven League quad Monday, May 19, with golfers from Royal Valley and Perry-Lecompton at the Village Greens near Meriden, it was report­ed.

“ We had several guys post their low round of the season and that led to us taking home five individual medals on the day,” HHS Coach Kurt Haussler said. “The work they have been putting in over the past few weeks in practice is starting to show out on the course in tourna­ments, and we are encouraged by the progress we are seeing with all of our players.”

HHS junior Carson Taylor and sopho­more Parker Crouch finished second and third on the varsity side with a 43 and a 44, respectively, in Mon­day’s nine-hole tournament that saw the Wildcats coming a close sec­ond to Jeff West by six strokes. Se­nior Canon Karn and junior Reese Hola­day each shot a 48.

Royal Valley’s golf teams also participated in the tournament, where senior Caleb Boyer and sophomore Victor Organista moving up to the varsity level, each scoring a 65, ac­cording to tournament results.

“ We are making improvements and headed in the right direction,” Panther Golf Coach Willie McClane said.

In the junior varsity tournament, Holton finished first with three golfers in the top five, including ju­nior Lucas Adcock leading the pack with a 47 and junior Reese Holaday finishing second with a 48. Sopho­more Gavin Barnes finished fourth with 52 strokes.

Royal Valley’s JV team saw sophomore Cody Tannahill leading his team with a 58-stroke total, while freshmen Riddick Warton and Aly Schuetz each finished with a 65.

“ If we can become more consis­tent in our ball-striking tee to green and continue to improve our play in­side 100 yards, we will continue to get better scores,” Coach Haussler said. “We are gaining a better under­standing of how work our way around the course to keep the ball in play and avoid big numbers. Now it is a matter of consistently executing good shots and minimizing damage when we get out of position.”

Varsity Scoring

Team scores: 1. Jefferson West 177, 2. Holton 183, 3. Perry-Le­compton 241.

Individual scores: 1. J. Murphree (JW) 37, 2. C. Taylor (Hol.) 43, 3. P. Crouch (Hol.) 44, 4. J. Murdock (JW) 46, 5. T. Zwygart (JW) 47.

Other Holton scores: R. Holaday 48, C. Karn 48.

Royal Valley scores: C. Boyer 65, V. Organista 65.

Junior Varsity Scoring

Team scores: 1. Holton 202, 2. Jefferson West 216, 3. Perry-Le­compton 251, 4. Royal Valley 55.

Individual scores: 1. L. Adcock (Hol.) 47, 2. T. Snyder (Hol.) 48, 3. J. Martin (JW) 49, 4. G. Barnes (Hol.) 52, 5. J. Cloud (JW) 55.

Other Holton scores: K. Rose 55, C. Watkins 57, C. Jackson 58.