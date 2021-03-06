2020-2021 Class 3A Regional Track and Field

The Royal Valley Panthers girls and boys track team traveled to Osage City for the 2020-2021 KSHSAA Class 3A Regional Track Meet on Friday, May 21.

The top 4 placers in each event at each regional site qualify for the 2020-2021 KSHSAA State Track and Field meet at Wichita State University.

Girls Team Scores

1. Osawatomie 73 points; 2. Silver Lake 72 points; 3. LaCygne-Prairie View 61 points; 3. West Franklin 61 points; 5. Rossville 47 points; 6. Santa Fe Trail 45.5 points; 7. Royal Valley 33.5 points; 8. St. Marys 33 points; 8. Council Grove 33 points; 10. Easton-Pleasant Ridge 31 points; 11. Jefferson West 19 points; 12. Oskaloosa 16 points; 13. Osage City 13 points; 14. Perry Lecompton 10 points and 14. Wellsville 10 points.

Boys Team Scores

1. Perry-Lecompton 101 points; 2. Osage City 99 points; 3. Silver Lake 87 points; 4. Santa Fe Trail 61 points; 5. Council Grove 44 points; 6. Wellsville 41 points; 7. West Franklin 25 points; 8. Rossville 22 points; 9. Royal Valley 21 points; 10. St. Marys 20 points; 11. Easton-Pleasant Ridge 12 points; 12. LaCygne-Prairie View 8 points; 12. Jefferson West 8 points; 14. KC-Bishop Ward 5 points and 15. Osawatomie 4 points.

Girls 3200-Meter Run

7. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 13:49.31.

Boys 3200-Meter Run

4. Antonio Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley 10:54.52.

12. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley 12:05.26.

Boys 4x800-Meter Relay

5. Royal Valley 8:55.37.

Girls 1600-Meter Run

8. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 6:04.56.

9. Tressa Jim, Royal Valley 6:05.20.

Boys 1600-Meter Run

10. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley 5:21.89.

Girls 4x100-Meter Relay

9. Royal Valley 54.29.

Boys 4x100-Meter Relay

11. Royal Valley 47.73.

Boys 400-Meter Dash

7. Colin Everts, Royal Valley 54.16.

11. Luke Boyden, Royal Valley 55.83.

Boys 800-Meter Run

7. Jaemon Smith, Royal Valley 2:16.70.

10. Colin Everts, Royal Valley 2:19.74.

Boys 4x400-Meter Relay

7. Royal Valley 3:48.21.

Girls Shot Put Throw

4. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley 32'06”.

9. Samantha Neuner, Royal Valley 30'01”.

Boys Shot Put Throw

7. Levi Parrett, Royal Valley 41'03.25”.

13. Oscar Ayala, Royal Valley 34'09”.

Girls Discus Throw

5. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley 106'00.5”.

Boys Discus Throw

11. Joshua Boyden, Royal Valley 103'10”.

Girls High Jump

1. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley 5'04”.

Boys Long Jump

6. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley 18'02”.

9. Treyson Murata, Royal Valley 17'04.75.

Girls Javelin Throw

2. Samantha Neuner, Royal Valley 108'.

Boys Javelin Throw

5. Levi Parrett, Royal Valley 139'10”.

15. Joshua Boyden, Royal Valley 105'08”.

Girls Triple Jump

2. Morgan Harvey, Royal Valley 32'07.25”.

Boys Triple Jump

5. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley 38'11”.

Girls Pole Vault

5. Josslyn Coulter, Royal Valley 7'06”.

Boys Pole Vault

1. Luke Boyden, Royal Valley 13'.