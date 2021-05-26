2020-2021 Big 7 League Track Meet

Holton and Royal Valley varsity track and field athletes competed at the Big Seven League track meet on Thursday, May 13 at Perry-Lecompton. Results of the meet are as follows.

Team scores: Girls: 1. Nemaha Central 138 points, 2. Sabetha 108 points, 3. (tie) Hiawatha 88 points, 3. (tie) Holton 88 points, 5. Royal Valley 58.5 points, 6. Perry-Lecompton 57 points, 7. Jeff West 56.5 points, 8. Riverside 11 points.

Boys: 1. Perry-Lecompton 181 points, 2. Holton 131 points, 3. Nemaha Central 116 points, 4. Sabetha 68 points, 5. Royal Valley 58 points, 6. Hiawatha 38 points, 7. Jeff West 9 points.

Top Holton and Royal Valley results are as follows.

Girls - 100-Meter Hurdles

3. Jayana Carlson, Holton, 17.29.

5. Macey Gross, Holton, 17.93.

6. Mimi Tye, Royal Valley, 18.71.

100-Meter Dash

6. Josslyn Coulter, Royal Valley, 14.17.

200-Meter Dash

4. Tiara Dodd, Holton, 29.10.

7. Tes Young, Holton, 29.54.

300-Meter Hurdles

4. Macey Gross, Holton, 51.30.

6. Piper Robinson, Holton, 53.68.

7. Jayana Carlson, Holton, 55.13.

9. Mimi Tye, Royal Valley, 58.24.

400-Meter Dash

9. Delaney New, Holton, 1:11.57.

11. Paige Paxton, Holton, 1:13.40.

800-Meter Run

6. Charlotte Cyphers, Holton, 2:49.67.

10. Catrina Smith, Royal Valley, 3:04.93.

1,600-Meter Run

3. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley, 6:03.31.

4. Tressa Jim, Royal Valley, 6:04.42.

6. Hannah Ent, Holton, 6:29.99.

9. Catrina Smith, Royal Valley, 6:53.28.

10. Alayna Clayton, Holton, 6:59.99.

11. Grace Selley, Holton, 7:10.46.

3,200-Meter Run

2. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley, 13:32.55.

4. Hannah Ent, Holton, 14:26.33.

6. Grace Selley, Holton, 15:29.31.

4x100-Meter Relay

3. Holton, 54.17 (Macey Gross, Tiara Dodd, Jayana Carlson and Tes Young).

7. Royal Valley, 56.91 (Hayley Harman, Mimi Tye, Josslyn Coulter and Morgan Harvey).

4x400-Meter Relay

5. Holton, 4:43.46 (Delaney New, Paige Paxton, Saydee Tanking and Charlotte Cyphers).

4x800-Meter Relay

4. Holton, 11:21.30 (Delaney New, Charlotte Cyphers, Paige Paxton and Piper Robinson).

High Jump

1. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley, 5’3.25”.

4. Macey Gross, Holton, 4’6”.

7. Kaiya Hullaby, Royal Valley, 4’2”.

Long Jump

6. Tes Young, Holton, 14’7”.

7. Jayana Carlson, Holton, 14’6.5”.

11. Amariah Allen, Holton, 13’4”.

12. Catherine Harvey, Royal Valley, 12’4.5”.

14. Vivian Reynolds, Royal Valley, 11’1”.

Triple Jump

3. Morgan Harvey, Royal Valley, 32’2.5”.

8. Amariah Allen, Holton, 31’4”.

11. Renn Deters, Holton, 27’9”.

12. Catherine Harvey, Royal Valley, 25’0.5”.

Discus

1. Darcee Ashcraft, Holton, 107’11”.

3. Saydee Tanking, Holton, 99’10”.

4. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley, 99’9”.

11. Karsyn Michael, Royal Valley, 76’9”.

12. Olivia McAsey, Holton, 66’3”.

Javelin

1. Saydee Tanking, Holton, 134’10”.

8. Morissa Ware, Holton, 87’2”.

11. Samantha Neuner, Royal Valley, 82’3”.

15. Macey Patch, Holton, 67’3”.

Shot Put

1. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley, 36’.

4. Darcee Ashcraft, Holton, 34’11”.

7. Samantha Neuner, Royal Valley, 30’5.5”.

9. Renn Deters, Holton, 27’9”.

10. Whitney Benjamin, Holton, 25’8”.

13. Karsyn Michael, Royal Valley, 24’9.5”.

Pole Vault

2. Piper Robinson, Holton, 8’.

5. Krista McGinty, Royal Valley, 7’6”.

6. Josslyn Coulter, Royal Valley, 7’.

11. Erica Schnacker, Royal Valley, 6’6”.

12. Bobbi Horr, Holton, 6’.

---

Boys - 110-Meter Hurdles

1. Kale Purcell, Holton, 15.59.

5. Griffin Davies, Holton, 17.73.

6. Caleb Hernandez, Holton, 19.80.

100-Meter Dash

4. Jace Hallauer, Holton, 11.73.

6. Skylar Mechtley, Royal Valley, 11.97.

7. Jakari Washington, Holton, 12.03.

200-Meter Dash

4. Jace Hallauer, Holton, 24.63.

6. Jakari Washington, Holton, 25.25.

300-Meter Hurdles

1. Kale Purcell, Holton, 40.97.

8. Griffin Davies, Holton, 47.66.

9. Caleb Hernandez, Holton, 48.58.

400-Meter Dash

4. Slater Skaggs, Holton, 55.03.

5. Colin Everts, Royal Valley, 55.44.

6. Walker Coulter, Royal Valley, 55.46.

12. Sam Miller, Holton, 58.51.

800-Meter Run

2. Ashton Schrick, Holton, 2:08.46.

4. Dalton Ashcraft, Holton, 2:10.53.

9. Colin Everts, Royal Valley, 2:20.90.

12. Isaac Hale, Royal Valley, 2:26.83.

1,600-Meter Run

3. Antonio Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley, 4:28.20.

5. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley, 5:01.55.

6. Rylan Pittaway, Holton, 5:05.62.

9. Isaac Hale, Royal Valley, 5:13.28.

12. Lee Wellman, Holton, 5:21.90.

14. Sheldon Conley, Holton, 5:36.39.

3,200-Meter Run

2. Antonio Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley, 10:39.21.

7. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley, 11:19.23.

8. Rylan Pittaway, Holton, 11:22.76.

11. Jaemon Smith, Royal Valley, 11:45.03.

13. Lee Wellman, Holton, 11:58.73.

14. Marquez Conley, Holton, 12:31.97.

4x100-Meter Relay

2. Holton, 46.42 (Canon Karn, Jace Hallauer, Rees Robinson and Jakari Washington).

4x400-Meter Relay

2. Holton, 3:36.59 (Rees Robinson, Kale Purcell, Dalton Ashcraft and Slater Skaggs).

5. Royal Valley, 3:51.71 (Luke Boyden, Walker Coulter, Mason Thomas and Colin Everts).

4x800-Meter Relay

3. Holton, 8:49.08 (Dalton Ashcraft, Ashton Schrick, Sam Miller and Rees Robinson).

5. Royal Valley, 8:55.51 (Colin Everts, Calvin Ogden, Jaemon Smith and Antonio Greemore-Hopkins).

High Jump

4. Tyson Snyder, Holton, 5’10”.

9. Jaxson Zule, Royal Valley, 5’2”.

Long Jump

3. Kale Purcell, Holton, 20’8.25”.

5. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley, 20’.

7. Sam Miller, Holton, 18’2.5”.

9. Dalton Ashcraft, Holton, 17’7”.

10. Treyson Murata, Royal Valley, 17’7”.

12. Jaxson Zule, Royal Valley, 14’10”.

Triple Jump

1. Canon Karn, Holton, 41’3.5”.

3. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley, 40’1.75”.

5. Jace Boswell, Holton, 38’7.75”.

7. Sam Miller, Holton, 37’1.75”.

Discus

3. Matthew Lierz, Holton, 127’6”.

9. Alberto Tinajero, Royal Valley, 108’6.5”.

10. Josh Boyden, Royal Valley, 103’9”.

11. Jackson Bear, Holton, 99’9”.

12. Oscar Ayala, Royal Valley, 97’10”.

Javelin

1. Canon Karn, Holton, 166’9”.

3. Reese Holaday, Holton, 137’6”.

4. Levi Parrett, Royal Valley, 136’1”.

5. Marcus Pruett, Holton, 124’3”.

10. Signal Douglas, Royal Valley, 104’8”.

12. Josh Boyden, Royal Valley, 103’3”.

Shot Put

5. Levi Parrett, Royal Valley, 41’3”.

8. Dustin Chermok, Holton, 39’1.5”.

9. Matthew Lierz, Holton, 38’8”.

10. Jose Gomez, Holton, 37’6”.

11. Oscar Ayala, Royal Valley, 36’8.5”.

17. Alberto Tinajero, Royal Valley, 32’9”.

Pole Vault

1. Luke Boyden, Royal Valley, 11’6”.

5. Griffin Davies, Holton, 10’.

6. Jayden Fletcher, Holton, 10’.

7. Colin Caviness, Royal Valley, 9’6”.

8. Zach Boyden, Royal Valley, 9’.

9. Caleb Hernandez, Holton, 8’6”.