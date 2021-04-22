2020-2021 ALL-Northeast Kansas League Girls and Boys Basketball

T he Northeast Kansas League has announced its girls and boys 2020-2021 All League basketball teams.

Girls Basketball

First Team All-NEKL

*So. Addison Schletzbaum, ACCHS – She was also a second team All League as a freshman.

*Jr. Maliyah Soto, Horton

*Sr. Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights – She was also a second team All League pick as a sophomore and junior.

*Sr. Kinsey Schneider, Jefferson County North

*Sr. Regan Curry, Oskaloosa

Second Team All-NEKL

*So. Natalie Nitz, ACCHS

So. Aleah Wallisch, ACCHS – *She was an also All League honorable mention as a freshman.

*So. Kaylee Thompson, Jackson Heights

*Sr. Malia Dulac, Mount Academy

*Jr. Gabbriella Watkins, Pleasant Ridge

Honorable Mentions

*Jr. Maci Behrnes, ACCHS

*Sr. Tommi Anne McAfee, Horton

*Jr. McKenzie McMahon, Jackson Heights

*Sr. Kassidy Robertson, Jefferson County North

*Sr. Madison Folsom, Mount Academy

*Jr. Jaci Lackey, McLouth

*Sr. Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa

*Fr. Emily Langley, Pleasant Ridge

*Fr. Korie Kirkwood, Valley Falls

Boys Basketball

First Team

*Jr. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North

*Sr. Kolbran Korbelik, Maur Hill

*Sr. Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge

*Sr. Nathan Hawk, Valley Falls

*Jr. Avery Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls

Second Team

*Sr. Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights

*Sr. James Kramer, Jefferson County North

*Sr. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North

*Jr. Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge

*Sr. Cooper Jepson, Valley Falls

Honorable Mentions

*Jr. Kieran Courter, ACCHS – He was also an All League honorable mention as a sophomore.

*Jr. Trey Lockwood, Horton

*Jr. Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights

*Sr. Trevor Pentlin, Jefferson County North

*Jr. Drew Caudle, Maur Hill

*Sr. Matt Kuglin, McLouth

Sr. Keaton Bassett, Oskaloosa

*Sr. Chase Wholgemuth, Pleasant Ridge

*Jr. Trenton Kraxner, Valley Falls