2020-2021 ALL-Northeast Kansas League Girls and Boys Basketball
The Northeast Kansas League has announced its girls and boys 2020-2021 All League basketball teams.
Girls Basketball
First Team All-NEKL
*So. Addison Schletzbaum, ACCHS – She was also a second team All League as a freshman.
*Jr. Maliyah Soto, Horton
*Sr. Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights – She was also a second team All League pick as a sophomore and junior.
*Sr. Kinsey Schneider, Jefferson County North
*Sr. Regan Curry, Oskaloosa
Second Team All-NEKL
*So. Natalie Nitz, ACCHS
So. Aleah Wallisch, ACCHS – *She was an also All League honorable mention as a freshman.
*So. Kaylee Thompson, Jackson Heights
*Sr. Malia Dulac, Mount Academy
*Jr. Gabbriella Watkins, Pleasant Ridge
Honorable Mentions
*Jr. Maci Behrnes, ACCHS
*Sr. Tommi Anne McAfee, Horton
*Jr. McKenzie McMahon, Jackson Heights
*Sr. Kassidy Robertson, Jefferson County North
*Sr. Madison Folsom, Mount Academy
*Jr. Jaci Lackey, McLouth
*Sr. Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa
*Fr. Emily Langley, Pleasant Ridge
*Fr. Korie Kirkwood, Valley Falls
Boys Basketball
First Team
*Jr. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North
*Sr. Kolbran Korbelik, Maur Hill
*Sr. Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge
*Sr. Nathan Hawk, Valley Falls
*Jr. Avery Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls
Second Team
*Sr. Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights
*Sr. James Kramer, Jefferson County North
*Sr. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North
*Jr. Walker Adams, Pleasant Ridge
*Sr. Cooper Jepson, Valley Falls
Honorable Mentions
*Jr. Kieran Courter, ACCHS – He was also an All League honorable mention as a sophomore.
*Jr. Trey Lockwood, Horton
*Jr. Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights
*Sr. Trevor Pentlin, Jefferson County North
*Jr. Drew Caudle, Maur Hill
*Sr. Matt Kuglin, McLouth
Sr. Keaton Bassett, Oskaloosa
*Sr. Chase Wholgemuth, Pleasant Ridge
*Jr. Trenton Kraxner, Valley Falls