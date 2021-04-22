2020-2021 All-Area Boys Basketball

The area boys basketball teams had lots of success this season.

Royal Valley repeated as Big Seven League champs, won their sub-state tourney and qualified for the Class 3A basketball tourney, finishing with a 20-4 record. Meanwhile the Holton boys took fourth in the Big Seven, won their sub-state and also qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, finishing 14-8.

The Jackson Heights boys were fifth in the Northeast Kansas League at 7-7 and finished 8-10, the Atchison County Community boys were seventh in the NEK and finished 5-15 and the Wetmore boys finished fifth in the Twin Valley League at 7-6 and posted a 14-9 overall record, which was the first winning season at WHS in 20 years. The Cards also reached their sub-state finals for just the third time in school history.

Of the 12 players selected for The Holton Recorder’s All-Area Boys Basketball Team this season, six were named All-State this seasn by the Topeka paper, four were named All-Area last year and five were named All-Area honorable mention last year.

Here’s the list of All-Area selections:

---

*Royal Valley 6-5 junior Nahcs Wahwassuck. Wahwassuck was a unanimous All-League first team in the Big Seven League this season. He was also an All-League first team pick as a sophomore and freshman. This is his third selection to the All-Area team.

Wahwassuck was an All-State first team pick in Class 3A this season. He also was an All-State Class 3A first team pick last season. He also surpassed 1,000 points scored in his prep career this season.

Wahwassuck averaged 19.5 points per game this season to lead his team and league, 5.2 rebounds per game to lead hi team and league, five assists per game to lead his team and league and 3.1 steals per game to lead his team and league.

---

*Royal Valley 6-5 junior Brady Klotz. Klotz was an unanimous All-League first team pick in the Big Seven League this season. He was also an All-League first team pick as a sophomore.

Klotz was an All-State honorable mention pick in Class 3A this season. He was also an All-State Class 3A honorable mention pick as a sophomore.

This is his second selection to the All-Area team. He was an All-Area honorable mention pick as a freshman.

Klotz averaged 13.3 points per game this season, 7.2 rebounds per game and 1.8 steals per game.

---

*Royal Valley 6-3 junior KJ Miller was an All-League honorable mention pick in the Big Seven League this season.

Miller averaged 10.5 points per game this season and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also blocked 14 shots, averaging 1.27 per game. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

---

*Royal Valley 6-4 junior Mason Thomas averaged 10.5 points per game this season, one blocked shot per game, two assists per game and 1.8 steals per game.

Thomas was an All-State honorable mention pick in Class 3A this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team. He was an All-Area honorable mention pick as a sophomore and freshman.

---

*Holton 6-3 senior Kale Purcell. Purcell was a unanimous All-League first team pick in the Big Seven League this season. He was also an All-League first team pick as a junior.

He was named to the Tonganoxie Invitational All-Tournament Team this season. Purcell was an All-State second team pick in Class 4A this season. Last year, he was an All-State Class 4A honorable mention pick. This is his second selection to the All-Area team.

Purcell averaged 19.1 points per game this season to lead his team and rank second in scoring in the league, 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game.

---

*Holton 5-11 sophomore Matthew Lierz. Lierz was an All-League honorable mention pick in the Big Seven League this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

Lierz averaged nine points per game this season, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game.

---

*Holton 5-10 senior Blake Mulroy. Mulroy averaged 6.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game. He was named the Tonganoxie Invitational Most Inspirational Player this year. This is his first selection to the All-Area team. He was an All-Area honorable mention pick last season.

---

*Jackson Heights 6-4 senior Dylan Thompson. Thompson was an All-League second team pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team. Last season, he was an All-Area honorable mention pick.

Thompson averaged 13.2 points per game this season and 6.1 rebounds per game.

---

*Atchison County Community High School 6-0 junior Kieran Courter. Courter was an All-League honorable mention pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. He was also an All-League honorable mention pick as a sophomore. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

Courter averaged 12.8 points per game this season, 2.3 assists per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 3.1 steals per game.

---

*Jackson Heights junior Jason Bosley was an All-League honorable mention pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team. He was an All-Area honorable mention pick last season.

Bosley averaged 10.1 points per game this season and 5.4 rebounds per game.

---

*Wetmore 6-0 junior Braden Henry. Braden was an All-League second team pick in the Twin Valley League this season. He was also an All-League second team pick as a sophomore. This is his second selection to the All-Area team.

Braden averaged 16 points per game this season, 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game. He also had eight double-doubles this season.

Braden was also an All-State honorable mention pick in Class 1A-DII this season.

---

*Wetmore 5-10 senior Kael McQueen. McQueen was an All-League second team pick in the Twin Valley League this season.

McQueen was an All-State honorable mention pick in Class 1A-DII this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team. Last year, he was an All-Area honorable mention pick.

He averaged 15.1 points per game this season, 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game and 2.4 steals per game as the Cards’ team leader.

*Henry and McQueen helped lead the 14-9 Cards to their first winning season in 20 years and their first sub-state final for only the third time in school history.

---

Honorable Mentions

*Jackson Heights 6-5 junior Grant Amon averaged 7.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.

*Holton 6-1 junior Reese Holaday. Holaday was an also an All-Area honorable mention pick last season.

*Holton 6-0 senior Canon Karn. Karn led the Big Seven in field goal shooting percentage (37 of 55 for 67 percent).