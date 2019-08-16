2019 World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

Two Hoyt youth recently competed at the World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament at Wichita Falls, Texas.

Ryan Russell, age 14, placed seventh in the championship round of the Junior Boys A division, it was reported.

Ryan’s sister, Danyelle Russell, age 11, placed fourth in her group in the opening round of the Cadet Girls A division, but missed advancing to the championship round by one ringer, it was reported.

In the junior boys preliminary round, Ryan had 171 points and 191 ringers with 360 shoes.

In the championship round, pitching to 40 points, he had 177 points overall and 187 ringers while the world champ had 289 points and 255 ringers.

In the cadet girls preliminary round, Danyelle had 184 points and 111 ringers with 360 shoes.

The Russells are students in the Royal Valley school district. They qualified for the World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament by competing and scoring in a number of sanctioned horseshoe pitching tournaments.

Their parents are Shelley and Sam Russell. Grandparents are John and Barb Russell of Goff and Mike and Karen McClaskey of Hoyt.

The World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament is sponsored by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and attracts competitors from all around the world, especially Canada, Mexico and Germany.

About 1,600 horseshoe pitchers of all ages compete in the world tournament annually. The event also draws about 6,000 spectators. Each year, the NHPA accepts bids from cities in the U.S. and Canada to host the world tourney.

The NHPA’s first World Horsehoe Tournament was held in 1909 with 34 competitors. Topeka hosted the world horseshoe tourney in 2015.

There are A, B, C, D and E boys and girls divisions in each of the seven age groups – cadets (12-U), junior (age 13 to 18), open women’s, open men’s, senior women (age 60-plus), senior men (age 60-plus), elder men (age 70-plus) and elder women (age 70-plus).

Cadets compete with a 20-foot pitching distance.

Juniors, women and senior women compete with a 30-foot pitching distance.

Men and senior men compete with a 40-foot pitching distance.

Elder men compete with a 30-foot pitching distance.