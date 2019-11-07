2019 Sunflower State Games This Weekend

The Sunflower State Games, in its 30th year of Olympic style sports, will kick-off this weekend in Topeka.

The event begins on Friday, July 12 with a total of 24 different competitions taking place this weekend at various venues in and around the Capital City.

For the third consecutive year, the Sunflower State Games will be hosting events at the Kansas Expocentre. On Saturday, July 13, participants in Wrestling, Boxing, Martial Arts, Jiu Jitsu, and Judo will call the Expocentre home. Landon Arena and Expo Hall will be transformed into a multi-sport venue with all five competitions taking place simultaneously.

All athletes, spectators, and the general public are invited to attend the Cauldron Fest on Saturday, July 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lake Shawnee – Reynolds Lodge. Reigning Athlete of the Year recipients Chad Lorenz and Mckinsey West will light the Sunflower State Games Cauldron to signify the official start of the 2019 event. The 5K/10K Road Race will follow the ceremony.

The event will resume July 19 – 21 with another 15 sports, highlighted by the Youth Basketball tournament, which will host about 100 teams from all four corners of the state.

The 2019 Games wrap up July 26th – 28th with the final 10 competitions. Although registration is now closed for events taking place July 12 – 14, various sports will accept day of entries with a $5 late fee.

The deadline to register for all sports taking place July 19– 28 is Saturday, July 13. Visit sunflowergames.com for a complete schedule of events and registration procedures.

In 2018, the Sunflower State Games hosted 7,147 participants from 25 states and 388 communities. Organizers are expecting to host more than 7,500 athletes in 2019. The Sunflower State Games is a non-profit organization based in Topeka. The Games are held annually in July and its purpose is to promote physical fitness and an active lifestyle for all Kansans through participation in sports. For more information, visit sunflowergames.com.