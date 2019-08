2019 Sunflower State Games Results

The 2019 Sunflower State Games have recently been completed in full.

Here are the results from some of the local competitors from Jackson County and some surrounding small towns:

Female Overall Results 5K Cauldron Run:

*2. Ashley Turpin, Meriden (30yo) 20:00.1.

*4. Jamie Johnson-Shaffer, Mayetta (36yo) 21:32.9.

*19. Lise White, Meriden (62yo) 29:23.2.

*38. Julia Elliott, Meriden (24yo) 37:52.6.

*39. Leigha Brewster, Hoyt (23yo) 38:04.7.

Male Overall Results 5K Cauldron Run:

*8. Conner Inman, Meriden (16yo) 19:40.7.

*31. Chuck Stallbaumer, Holton (53yo) 23:33.9.

Female Overall Results 10K Cauldron Run:

*4. Pamela Clark, Meriden (56yo) 1:00:21.

*5. Sherie Willis, Hoyt (45yo) 1:01:15.7.

*11. Mary Williams, Meriden (55yo) 1:07:53.2.

Male Overall Results 10K Cauldron Run:

*21. Brad Clark, Meriden (58yo) 1:06:32.5.

Target Archery

Division: Cub

Male Freestyle:

*Gold: Paden Askren, Whiting, Score: 802.

*Silver: Jarett Abel, Holton, Score: 745.

Horseshoes

Division: Sanctioned Singles Championship Class:

*Silver: Fred Nelson, Meriden, Won: 2 Lost: 4 Ringer Percentage: 51.25 percent.

Division: Sanctioned

Singles C Class:

*Silver: Everett Glenn, Meriden, Won: 4 Lost: 2 Ringer Percentage: 38.33 percent.

Division: Non-Sanctioned Singles A Class:

*Gold: Fred Nelson, Meriden, Won: 4 Lost: 2 Ringer Percentage: 55.56 percent.

Division: Non-Sanctioned Doubles A Class:

*Silver: Earl Romine/Fred Nelson, Eskridge/Meriden, Won: 2 Lost: 1 Total Points: 351.

Miniature Golf

Division: Ladies’ Doubles:

*Gold: Susan Ryan, Hoyt, and Morgan Ryan of Overland Pak, Score: 167.

Division: Men’s Doubles:

*Silver: Ed Ryan, Hoyt, and Lane Ryan of Overland Park, Score: 142.

Division: Ladies’ Singles:

*Gold: Susan Ryan, Hoyt, Score: 83.

Shooting – Trap and Skeet

Division: Trap Male Non-Registered 66+:

*Silver: Ronnie Wegner, Onaga, Score: 47.

Division: Trap Female Registered 14 and under:

*Gold: Brooklyn Correll, Valley Falls, Score: 42.

Division: Skeet Male Non-Registered 66+:

*Silver: Ronnie Wegner, Onaga, Score: 42.

Table Tennis – Advanced

Division: 70-79 Men’s Singles:

*Silver: Bob Gay, Mayetta.

Division: Men’s Doubles A:

*Bronze: Bob Gay, Mayetta and Bob Cockerham, Topeka.