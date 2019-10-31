2019 State Cross Country Schedule

Cross-country fans from northeast Kansas will converge on one of two locations this Saturday to cheer on the area’s top runners as they run for the state championship, according to the Kansas State High School Activi­ties Association.

Runners in classes 1A, 2A and 4A will meet at the Wamego Country Club in Wamego for their state championship cross-country races.

Participants there will include two Jackson Heights High School sopho­mores who finished in the top 10 at the Class 2A regional meet at Alma-Wabaunsee this past Saturday.

Daniel Little, who took first place in the 2A boys regional run at Alma, will race against other top 2A run­ners from across Kansas at 12:55 p.m. Annie Allen, who took sixth in the girls’ 2A regional at Alma, will run with other 2A girls at 11:10 a.m.

Also taking part at the Wamego meet will be Wetmore sophomore Rasmus Nielsen, who finished sev­enth in the Class 1A boys regional race at Washington County this past Saturday. Nielsen will run with other 1A boy runners at 11:45 a.m.

The event schedule at Wamego begins at 10 a.m. with the 1A girls race, followed by 4A boys at 10:35 a.m., 2A girls at 11:10 a.m., 1A boys at 11:45, 4A girls at 12:20 p.m. and the 2A boys race at 12:55 p.m. Awards ceremonies will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Admission is $6 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and $9 for adults.

Runners in classes 3A, 5A and 6A will compete at Rim Rock Farm, lo­cated at 2276 Burnett Lane north of Lawrence. Runners there will in­clude Atchison County senior Victo­ria Caplinger, who finished sixth in the 3A girls regional this past Satur­day at Leonardville; she will run in the 3A girls race at 10 a.m.

The event schedule at Rim Rock Farm begins at 10 a.m. with the 3A girls race, followed by 6A boys at 10:35 a.m., 5A girls at 11:10 a.m., 3A boys at 11:45 a.m., 6A girls at 12:20 p.m. and 5A boys at 12:55 p.m. Awards ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Admission is $7 for students in kindergarten through 12th-grade and $10 for adults. For more information, visit kshsaa.org