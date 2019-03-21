2019 State Basketball Championship and Third Place Games Scores
Here are the championship and third place games scores for Class 6A – Class 1A from Saturday, March 9.
Class 6A Girls
Championship Game
3. Washburn Rural defeated 4. Topeka High 54-42.
3rd Place Game
2. Derby defeated 8. Olathe Northwest 71-40.
Class 6A Boys
Championship Game
2. Blue Valley Northwest defeated 1. Washburn Rural 53-41.
3rd Place Game
5. Wichita Southeast defeated 6. Shawnee Mission South 77-66.
Class 5A Girls
Championship Game
4. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated 7. Blue Valley Southwest 59-38.
3rd Place Game
6. KC-Schlagle defeated 1. McPherson 60-54.
Class 5A Boys
Championship Game
4. Andover Central defeated 3. Basehor-Linwood 58-47.
3rd Place Game
1. Maize defeated 7. Bishop Carroll 68-49.
Class 4A Girls
Championship Game
2. Bishop Miege defeated 1. KC-Piper 60-41.
3rd Place Game
3. Baldwin defeated 5. Nickerson 52-37.
Class 4A Boys
Championship Game
4. KC-Piper defeated 7. Augusta 86-53.
3rd Place Game
1. Wichita Trinity Academy defeated 3. Chapman 56-43.
Class 3A Girls
Championship Game
6. Royal Valley defeated 1. Cheney 55-52 (OT).
3rd Place Game
2. Norton Community defeated 4. Nemaha Central 36-33.
Class 3A Boys
Championship Game
4. Girard defeated 2. Beloit 49-45.
3rd Place Game
3. Perry-Lecompton defeated 8. Hays-Thomas More Prep 57-49.
Class 2A Girls
Championship Game
4. Garden Plain defeated 3. Sterling 47-40.
3rd Place Game
1. Wabaunsee defeated 2. Trego Community 49-36.
Class 2A Boys
Championship Game
4. Ness City defeated 2. Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 67-55.
3rd Place Game
1. Inman defeated 3. St. Mary’s Colgan 60-56 (OT).
Class 1A Girls
Championship Game
1. Central Plains defeated 6. Hanover 50-34.
3rd Place Game
5. Thunder Ridge defeated 7. Waverly 54-44.
Class 1A Boys
Championship Game
1. Central Plains defeated 6. Hudson 40-28.
3rd Place Game
2. Osborne defeated 4. Caldwell 49-44.