2019 State Basketball Championship and Third Place Games Scores

Here are the championship and third place games scores for Class 6A – Class 1A from Saturday, March 9.

Class 6A Girls

Championship Game

3. Washburn Rural defeated 4. Topeka High 54-42.

3rd Place Game

2. Derby defeated 8. Olathe Northwest 71-40.

Class 6A Boys

Championship Game

2. Blue Valley Northwest defeated 1. Washburn Rural 53-41.

3rd Place Game

5. Wichita Southeast defeated 6. Shawnee Mission South 77-66.

Class 5A Girls

Championship Game

4. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated 7. Blue Valley Southwest 59-38.

3rd Place Game

6. KC-Schlagle defeated 1. McPherson 60-54.

Class 5A Boys

Championship Game

4. Andover Central defeated 3. Basehor-Linwood 58-47.

3rd Place Game

1. Maize defeated 7. Bishop Carroll 68-49.

Class 4A Girls

Championship Game

2. Bishop Miege defeated 1. KC-Piper 60-41.

3rd Place Game

3. Baldwin defeated 5. Nickerson 52-37.

Class 4A Boys

Championship Game

4. KC-Piper defeated 7. Augusta 86-53.

3rd Place Game

1. Wichita Trinity Academy defeated 3. Chapman 56-43.

Class 3A Girls

Championship Game

6. Royal Valley defeated 1. Cheney 55-52 (OT).

3rd Place Game

2. Norton Community defeated 4. Nemaha Central 36-33.

Class 3A Boys

Championship Game

4. Girard defeated 2. Beloit 49-45.

3rd Place Game

3. Perry-Lecompton defeated 8. Hays-Thomas More Prep 57-49.

Class 2A Girls

Championship Game

4. Garden Plain defeated 3. Sterling 47-40.

3rd Place Game

1. Wabaunsee defeated 2. Trego Community 49-36.

Class 2A Boys

Championship Game

4. Ness City defeated 2. Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 67-55.

3rd Place Game

1. Inman defeated 3. St. Mary’s Colgan 60-56 (OT).

Class 1A Girls

Championship Game

1. Central Plains defeated 6. Hanover 50-34.

3rd Place Game

5. Thunder Ridge defeated 7. Waverly 54-44.

Class 1A Boys

Championship Game

1. Central Plains defeated 6. Hudson 40-28.

3rd Place Game

2. Osborne defeated 4. Caldwell 49-44.