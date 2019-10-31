2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 9
The NFL power ranking for week 9 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.
The NFL Power Rankings for Week 9 are as follows:
1. New England Patriots 8-0
2. San Francisco 49ers 7-0
3. New Orleans Saints 7-1
4. Green Bay Packers 7-1
5. Minnesota Vikings 6-2
6. Seattle Seahawks 6-2
7. Dallas Cowboys 4-3
8. Houston Texans 5-3
9. Kansas City Chiefs 5-3
10. Baltimore Ravens 5-2
11. Indianapolis Colts 5-2
12. Los Angeles Rams 5-3
13. Buffalo Bills 5-2
14. Philadelphia Eagles 4-4
15. Carolina Panthers 4-3
16. Detroit Lions 3-3-1
17. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-4
18. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-4
19. Oakland Raiders 3-4
20. Chicago Bears 3-4
21. Los Angeles Chargers 3-5
22. Tennessee Titans 4-4
23. Cleveland Browns 2-5
24. Denver Broncos 2-6
25. Arizona Cardinals 3-4-1
26. New York Giants 2-6
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-5
28. Atlanta Falcons 1-7
29. New York Jets 1-6
30. Cincinnati Bengals 0-8
31. Washington Redskins 1-7
32. Miami Dolphins 0-7