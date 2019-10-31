2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 9

The NFL power ranking for week 9 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.

The NFL Power Rankings for Week 9 are as follows:

1. New England Patriots 8-0

2. San Francisco 49ers 7-0

3. New Orleans Saints 7-1

4. Green Bay Packers 7-1

5. Minnesota Vikings 6-2

6. Seattle Seahawks 6-2

7. Dallas Cowboys 4-3

8. Houston Texans 5-3

9. Kansas City Chiefs 5-3

10. Baltimore Ravens 5-2

11. Indianapolis Colts 5-2

12. Los Angeles Rams 5-3

13. Buffalo Bills 5-2

14. Philadelphia Eagles 4-4

15. Carolina Panthers 4-3

16. Detroit Lions 3-3-1

17. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-4

18. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-4

19. Oakland Raiders 3-4

20. Chicago Bears 3-4

21. Los Angeles Chargers 3-5

22. Tennessee Titans 4-4

23. Cleveland Browns 2-5

24. Denver Broncos 2-6

25. Arizona Cardinals 3-4-1

26. New York Giants 2-6

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-5

28. Atlanta Falcons 1-7

29. New York Jets 1-6

30. Cincinnati Bengals 0-8

31. Washington Redskins 1-7

32. Miami Dolphins 0-7