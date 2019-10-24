2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 7
The National Football League power ranking for week 7 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.
The NFL Power Rankings for Week 7 are as follows:
1. New England Patriots 6-0
2. San Francisco 49ers 5-0
3. New Orleans Saints 5-1
4. Green Bay Packers 5-1
5. Seattle Seahawks 5-1
6. Houston Texans 4-2
7. Kansas City Chiefs 4-2
8. Minnesota Vikings 4-2
9. Chicago Bears 3-2
10. Buffalo Bills 4-1
11. Dallas Cowboys 3-3
12. Carolina Panthers 4-2
13. Detroit Lions 2-2-1
14. Indianapolis Colts 3-2
15. Philadelphia Eagles 3-3
16. Los Angeles Rams 3-3
17. Baltimore Ravens 4-2
18. Oakland Raiders 3-2
19. Pittsburg Steelers 2-4
20. Denver Broncos 2-4
21. Jacksonville Jaguars 2-4
22. Los Angeles Chargers 2-4
23. Cleveland Browns 2-4
24. Tennessee Titans 2-4
25. New York Jets 1-4
26. New York Giants 2-4
27. Arizona Cardinals 2-3-1
28. Atlanta Falcons 1-5
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-4
30. Cincinnati Bengals 0-6
31. Washington Redskins 1-5
32. Miami Dolphins 0-5