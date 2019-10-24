2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 7

The National Football League power ranking for week 7 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.

The NFL Power Rankings for Week 7 are as follows:

1. New England Patriots 6-0

2. San Francisco 49ers 5-0

3. New Orleans Saints 5-1

4. Green Bay Packers 5-1

5. Seattle Seahawks 5-1

6. Houston Texans 4-2

7. Kansas City Chiefs 4-2

8. Minnesota Vikings 4-2

9. Chicago Bears 3-2

10. Buffalo Bills 4-1

11. Dallas Cowboys 3-3

12. Carolina Panthers 4-2

13. Detroit Lions 2-2-1

14. Indianapolis Colts 3-2

15. Philadelphia Eagles 3-3

16. Los Angeles Rams 3-3

17. Baltimore Ravens 4-2

18. Oakland Raiders 3-2

19. Pittsburg Steelers 2-4

20. Denver Broncos 2-4

21. Jacksonville Jaguars 2-4

22. Los Angeles Chargers 2-4

23. Cleveland Browns 2-4

24. Tennessee Titans 2-4

25. New York Jets 1-4

26. New York Giants 2-4

27. Arizona Cardinals 2-3-1

28. Atlanta Falcons 1-5

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-4

30. Cincinnati Bengals 0-6

31. Washington Redskins 1-5

32. Miami Dolphins 0-5