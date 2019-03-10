2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 4

The NFL power ranking for week 4 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.

The NFL Power Rankings for Week 4 are as follows:

1. New England Patriots (3-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

3. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-0)

5. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

6. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

7. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

8. Chicago Bears (2-1)

9. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

10. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

11. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

12. Houston Texans (2-1)

13. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

14. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)

15. Seattle Seahawks 2-1)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

19. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

20. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

21. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

22. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

23. New York Giants (1-2)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2)

25. Oakland Raiders (1-2)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

27. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

28. Denver Broncos (0-3)

29. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)

30. Washington Redskins (0-3)

31. New York Jets (0-3

32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)