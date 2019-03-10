2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 4
The NFL power ranking for week 4 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.
The NFL Power Rankings for Week 4 are as follows:
1. New England Patriots (3-0)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)
3. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)
4. Dallas Cowboys (3-0)
5. Green Bay Packers (3-0)
6. Buffalo Bills (3-0)
7. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
8. Chicago Bears (2-1)
9. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)
10. New Orleans Saints (2-1)
11. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
12. Houston Texans (2-1)
13. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
14. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)
15. Seattle Seahawks 2-1)
16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
17. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)
18. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
19. Carolina Panthers (1-2)
20. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
21. Cleveland Browns (1-2)
22. Tennessee Titans (1-2)
23. New York Giants (1-2)
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2)
25. Oakland Raiders (1-2)
26. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)
27. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)
28. Denver Broncos (0-3)
29. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)
30. Washington Redskins (0-3)
31. New York Jets (0-3
32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)