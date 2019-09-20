2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 3
The NFL power ranking for week 3 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.
The NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 are as follows:
1. New England Patriots
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Dallas Cowboys
5. Baltimore Ravens
6. Seattle Seahawks
7. Green Bay Packers
8. Philadelphia Eagles
9. Chicago Bears
10. Minnesota Vikings
11. Los Angeles Chargers
12. Buffalo Bills
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Houston Texans
15. Cleveland Browns
16. New Orleans Saints
17. Indianapolis Colts
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Detroit Lions
21. Atlanta Falcons
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. Carolina Panthers
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Cincinnati Bengals
27. Denver Broncos
28. Arizona Cardinals
29. Washington Redskins
30. New York Jets
31. New York Giants
32. Miami Dolphins