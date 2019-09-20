2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 3

NFL Power Rankings: Week 3 – MP

The NFL power ranking for week 3 of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.

The NFL Power Rankings for Week 3 are as follows:

1. New England Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Seattle Seahawks

7. Green Bay Packers

8. Philadelphia Eagles

9. Chicago Bears

10. Minnesota Vikings

11. Los Angeles Chargers

12. Buffalo Bills

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Houston Texans

15. Cleveland Browns

16. New Orleans Saints

17. Indianapolis Colts

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Detroit Lions

21. Atlanta Falcons

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Carolina Panthers

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Cincinnati Bengals

27. Denver Broncos

28. Arizona Cardinals

29. Washington Redskins

30. New York Jets

31. New York Giants

32. Miami Dolphins