2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 1
The NFL power ranking for week one of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.
The NFL Power Rankings for Week 1 are as follows:
1. New England Patriots
2. Los Angeles Rams
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Kansas City Chiefs
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. Chicago Bears
7. Dallas Cowboys
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Seattle Seahawks
10. Los Angeles Chargers
11. Baltimore Ravens
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Cleveland Browns
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Carolina Panthers
19. Indianapolis Colts
20. Tennessee Titans
21. Denver Broncos
22. New York Jets
23. Buffalo Bills
24. San Francisco 49ers
25. Oakland Raiders
26. Detroit Lions
27. New York Giants
28. Washington Redskins
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30. Cincinnati Bengals
31. Arizona Cardinals
32. Miami Dolphins