2019 NFL Power Rankings: Week 1

NFL Power Rankings: Week1 – MP

The NFL power ranking for week one of the regular season were released by nfl.com recently.

The NFL Power Rankings for Week 1 are as follows:

1. New England Patriots

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Chicago Bears

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Los Angeles Chargers

11. Baltimore Ravens

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Cleveland Browns

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Carolina Panthers

19. Indianapolis Colts

20. Tennessee Titans

21. Denver Broncos

22. New York Jets

23. Buffalo Bills

24. San Francisco 49ers

25. Oakland Raiders

26. Detroit Lions

27. New York Giants

28. Washington Redskins

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Cincinnati Bengals

31. Arizona Cardinals

32. Miami Dolphins