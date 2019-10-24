2019 KVA Weekly Rankings: Week 7

The KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) has announced the last week of the 2019 volleyball rankings for week 7 in Class 6A through Class 1A on Oct. 23.

The rankings are as follows:

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley 26-8

2. Garden City 30-3

3. Washburn Rural 34-5

4. Blue Valley North 23-8

5. Gardner-Edgerton 24-9

6. Shawnee Mission Northwest 26-10

7. Derby 29-8

8. Mill Valley 24-10

9. Lawrence-Free State 22-13

10. Blue Valley West 20-13

Class 5A

1. St. James Academy 33-2

2. Spring Hill 34-2

3. St. Thomas Aquinas 27-6

4. Lansing 28-4

5. Maize South 36-2

6. Topeka-Seaman 27-9

7. Shawnee Heights 26-8

8. Bishop Carroll 31-6

9. Basehor-Linwood 30-5

10. Andover 30-6

Class 4A

1. Andale 31-2

2. Topeka-Hayden 23-14

3. Bishop Miege 14-20

4. Independence 28-3

5. Louisburg 18-15

6. Chapman 23-10

7. Circle 29-6

8. Nickerson 24-12

9. Eudora 23-13

10. Holton 26-11

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 30-5

2. Wichita-Trinity Academy 30-5

3. Beloit 32-3

4. Hesston 29-6

5. Silver Lake 24-11

6. Sabetha 29-8

7. Frontenac 31-4

8. Thomas More Prep 31-6

9. Scott Community 31-3

10. Cheney 26-8

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 36-2

2. Wabaunsee 31-3

3. Sedgwick 36-1

4. Valley Heights 33-4

5. Smith Center 31-4

6. Garden Plain 24-9

7. Ellinwood 31-4

8. Spearville 32-2

9. Belle Plaine 29-5

10. Jackson Heights 31-3

Class 1A

1. Rural Vista 33-4

2. Centralia 29-6

3. Thunder Ridge 30-5

4. Cunningham 30-6

5. Flinthills 31-4

6. Little River 26-9

7. Attica 30-7

8. Chetopa 33-5

9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 29-7

10. Golden Plains 27-6