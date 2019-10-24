2019 KVA Weekly Rankings: Week 7
The KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) has announced the last week of the 2019 volleyball rankings for week 7 in Class 6A through Class 1A on Oct. 23.
The rankings are as follows:
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley 26-8
2. Garden City 30-3
3. Washburn Rural 34-5
4. Blue Valley North 23-8
5. Gardner-Edgerton 24-9
6. Shawnee Mission Northwest 26-10
7. Derby 29-8
8. Mill Valley 24-10
9. Lawrence-Free State 22-13
10. Blue Valley West 20-13
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 33-2
2. Spring Hill 34-2
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 27-6
4. Lansing 28-4
5. Maize South 36-2
6. Topeka-Seaman 27-9
7. Shawnee Heights 26-8
8. Bishop Carroll 31-6
9. Basehor-Linwood 30-5
10. Andover 30-6
Class 4A
1. Andale 31-2
2. Topeka-Hayden 23-14
3. Bishop Miege 14-20
4. Independence 28-3
5. Louisburg 18-15
6. Chapman 23-10
7. Circle 29-6
8. Nickerson 24-12
9. Eudora 23-13
10. Holton 26-11
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 30-5
2. Wichita-Trinity Academy 30-5
3. Beloit 32-3
4. Hesston 29-6
5. Silver Lake 24-11
6. Sabetha 29-8
7. Frontenac 31-4
8. Thomas More Prep 31-6
9. Scott Community 31-3
10. Cheney 26-8
Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 36-2
2. Wabaunsee 31-3
3. Sedgwick 36-1
4. Valley Heights 33-4
5. Smith Center 31-4
6. Garden Plain 24-9
7. Ellinwood 31-4
8. Spearville 32-2
9. Belle Plaine 29-5
10. Jackson Heights 31-3
Class 1A
1. Rural Vista 33-4
2. Centralia 29-6
3. Thunder Ridge 30-5
4. Cunningham 30-6
5. Flinthills 31-4
6. Little River 26-9
7. Attica 30-7
8. Chetopa 33-5
9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 29-7
10. Golden Plains 27-6