2019 KSHSAA State Football Games and Champions
The 2019 KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) will be hosting the 2019 State Football Championships this Saturday, Nov. 30.
The State Football Championship Matchups are as follows:
Class 6A at Emporia State University-Welch Stadium at 1:05 p.m.
*Derby (12-0) at Olathe North (10-2)
Class 5A at Pittsburg State University-Carnie Smith Stadium at 1:00 p.m.
*Wichita-Northwest (12-0) at Shawnee-Mill Valley (9-3)
Class 4A at Topeka-Hummer Sports Complex Football Stadium at 1:00 p.m.
*Andover Central (11-1) at Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege (10-2)
Class 3A at Hutchinson Community College at 1:00 p.m.
*Andale (12-0) at Perry-Lecompton (9-3)
Class 2A at Salina-USD # 305 District Stadium at 1:00 p.m.
*Norton Community (9-3) at Nemaha Central (10-2)
Class 1A at Fort Hays State University-Lewis Field at 1:00 p.m.
*Smith Center (12-0) at Centralia (11-1)
Class 8-Man Division I at Newton-Fischer Field at 11:00 a.m.
*St. Francis (12-0) at Canton-Galva (12-0)
Class 8-Man Division II at Newton-Fischer Field at 3:00 p.m.
*Osborne (12-0) at Axtell (11-1)
2019 KSHSAA State Football Champions
Class 6A - Derby
*Derby defeated Olathe North 63-26.
Class 5A – Mill Valley
*Shawnee-Mill Valley defeated Wichita-Northwest 40-31.
Class 4A – Bishop Miege
*Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege defeated Andover Central 68-7.
Class 3A - Andale
*Andale defeated Perry-Lecompton 35-7.
Class 2A – Nemaha Central
*Nemaha Central defeated Norton Community 19-0.
Class 1A – Centralia
*Centralia defeated Smith Center 18-14.
Class 8-Man Division I – Canton-Galva
*Canton-Galva defeated St. Francis 66-36.
Class 8-Man Division II - Osborne
*Osborne defeated Axtell 34-26.