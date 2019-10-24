2019 Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 8

The followng high school football rankings for Week Eight have been announced for Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:

Class 6A

1. Derby 7-0

2. Lawrence High 7-0

3. Gardner-Edgerton 6-1

4. Olathe North 5-2

5. Topeka High 6-1

6. Junction City 6-1

7. Manhattan 6-1

8. Dodge City 7-0

9. Olathe East 5-2

10. Lawrence-Free State 6-1

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-0

2. Wichita Northwest 7-0

3. Maize 7-0

4. Maize South 7-0

5. Mill Valley 4-3

6. Bishop Carroll 5-2

7. De Soto 7-0

8. St. James Academy 4-3

9. Salina Central 4-3

10. K.C. Washington 5-2

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege 5-2

2. McPherson 7-0

3. Paola 7-4

4. Tonganoxie 7-0

5. Andover Central 6-1

6. Pittsburg 4-3

7. Chanute 6-1

8. Louisburg 5-2

9. Bonner Springs 5-2

10. Buhler 5-2

Class 3A

1. Andale 7-0

2. Marysville 6-1

3. Wamego 6-1

4. Halstead 7-0

5. Colby 7-0

6. Cheney 6-1

7. Topeka-Hayden 6-1

8. Jefferson West 6-1

9. Holton 5-2

10. Sabetha 5-2

Class 2A

1. Hoisington 7-0

2. Silver Lake 7-0

3. Garden Plain 7-0

4. Conway Springs 6-1

5. Riley County 5-2

6. Humboldt 7-0

7. Cimarron 7-0

8. Rossville 5-2

9. Eureka 5-2

10. Lakin 6-1

Class 1A

1. Smith Center 7-0

2. Olpe 7-0

3. Centralia 6-1

4. Plainville 6-1

5. Jackson Heights 5-2

6. Sedgwick 7-0

7. Valley Heights 6-1

8. Lyndon 7-0

9. Ell-Saline 6-1

10. Elkhart 6-1

Class 8-Man Division I

1. Canton-Galva 7-0

2. Coldwater-South Central 7-0

3. St. Francis 7-0

4. Madison 7-0

5. Clifton-Clyde 7-0

6. Hodgeman County 6-1

7. Little River 6-1

8. Ness City 7-0

9. Leoti-Wichita County 6-1

10. Cedar Vale-Dexter 6-1

Class 8-Man Division II

1. Osborne 7-0

2. Frankfort 7-0

3. Axtell 6-1

4. Hanover 6-1

5. Thunder Ridge 7-0

6. St. Paul 7-0

7. South Barber 6-1

8. Mankato-Rock Hills 6-1

9. Minneola 6-1

10. Hutchinson Central Christian 6-1