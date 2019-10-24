2019 Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 8
The followng high school football rankings for Week Eight have been announced for Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:
Class 6A
1. Derby 7-0
2. Lawrence High 7-0
3. Gardner-Edgerton 6-1
4. Olathe North 5-2
5. Topeka High 6-1
6. Junction City 6-1
7. Manhattan 6-1
8. Dodge City 7-0
9. Olathe East 5-2
10. Lawrence-Free State 6-1
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-0
2. Wichita Northwest 7-0
3. Maize 7-0
4. Maize South 7-0
5. Mill Valley 4-3
6. Bishop Carroll 5-2
7. De Soto 7-0
8. St. James Academy 4-3
9. Salina Central 4-3
10. K.C. Washington 5-2
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege 5-2
2. McPherson 7-0
3. Paola 7-4
4. Tonganoxie 7-0
5. Andover Central 6-1
6. Pittsburg 4-3
7. Chanute 6-1
8. Louisburg 5-2
9. Bonner Springs 5-2
10. Buhler 5-2
Class 3A
1. Andale 7-0
2. Marysville 6-1
3. Wamego 6-1
4. Halstead 7-0
5. Colby 7-0
6. Cheney 6-1
7. Topeka-Hayden 6-1
8. Jefferson West 6-1
9. Holton 5-2
10. Sabetha 5-2
Class 2A
1. Hoisington 7-0
2. Silver Lake 7-0
3. Garden Plain 7-0
4. Conway Springs 6-1
5. Riley County 5-2
6. Humboldt 7-0
7. Cimarron 7-0
8. Rossville 5-2
9. Eureka 5-2
10. Lakin 6-1
Class 1A
1. Smith Center 7-0
2. Olpe 7-0
3. Centralia 6-1
4. Plainville 6-1
5. Jackson Heights 5-2
6. Sedgwick 7-0
7. Valley Heights 6-1
8. Lyndon 7-0
9. Ell-Saline 6-1
10. Elkhart 6-1
Class 8-Man Division I
1. Canton-Galva 7-0
2. Coldwater-South Central 7-0
3. St. Francis 7-0
4. Madison 7-0
5. Clifton-Clyde 7-0
6. Hodgeman County 6-1
7. Little River 6-1
8. Ness City 7-0
9. Leoti-Wichita County 6-1
10. Cedar Vale-Dexter 6-1
Class 8-Man Division II
1. Osborne 7-0
2. Frankfort 7-0
3. Axtell 6-1
4. Hanover 6-1
5. Thunder Ridge 7-0
6. St. Paul 7-0
7. South Barber 6-1
8. Mankato-Rock Hills 6-1
9. Minneola 6-1
10. Hutchinson Central Christian 6-1