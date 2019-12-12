2019 Holton Football Stat Leaders

The Holton Wildcats have announced the final stats for the 2019 football season.

The top 3 stat leaders for the Cats were as follows:

Offense:

Passing

1. Jr. K. Purcell:

10 games played, 18 attempts, 10 completions, 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.

2. Sr. T. Fletcher:

10 games played, 2 attempts, 2 completions, 88 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Rushing

1. Jr. K. Tannahill:

10 games played, 157 rushes, 799 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2. Jr. C. Karn:

10 games played, 93 rushes, 716 yards and 8 touchdowns.

3. Sr. T. Fletcher:

10 games played, 69 rushes 540 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Receiving

1. Sr. I. Watkins:

10 games played, 9 receptions, 176 yards and 2 touchdowns.

2. Sr. J. Gilliland:

4 games played, 2 receptions, 16 yards and 1 touchdown.

3. Sr. T. Wright:

10 games played, 1 reception and 12 yards.

Defense:

Tackles

1. Jr. C. Karn:

10 games played, 44 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 75 total tackles and 7.5 tackles per game.

2. Sr. K. Roush:

9 games played, 44 solo tackles, 25 assisted tackles, 69 total tackles and 7.7 tackles per game.

3. Sr. T. Fletcher:

10 games played, 44 solo tackles, 25 assisted tackles, 69 total tackles and 6.9 tackles per game.

Sacks

1. Jr. C. Karn:

10 games played and 1 sack.

2. Sr. K. Roush:

9 games played and 1 sack.

Defensive Stats

1. Sr. K. Brandt:

9 games played, 3 interceptions and 25 interception return yards.

2. Sr. K. Roush:

9 games played, 2 interceptions and 24 interception return yards.

3. Jr. M. Pruett:

4 games played, 1 interception and 36 interception return yards.

Special Teams

Kickoff:

1. Jr. G. Ruiz:

8 games played, 45 kickoffs, 1,536 kickoff yards, 34.1 average, 53 yards was his longest and 1 touchback.

2. Jr. A. Hundley:

9 games played, 4 kickoffs, 110 kickoff yards, 27.5 average and 38 yards was his longest.

Punts

1. So. J. Zeller:

9 games played, 21 punts, 722 punting yards, 34.4 average and 49 yards was his longest.

Kickoff and Punt Returns

1. Sr. T. Fletcher:

10 games played 14 Kickoff returns, 177 kickoff return yards, 12.6 average, 25 yards was his longest kickoff return, 2 punt returns, 14 punt return yards, 7 average, 10 yards was his longest punt return and 191 total kick return yards.

2. Sr. I. Watkins:

10 games played, 10 kickoff returns, 154 kickoff return yards, 15.4 average, 27 yards was his longest kickoff return and 154 total kick return yards.

3. So. C. Collins:

10 games played, 1 kickoff return, 8 kickoff return yards, 8 average, 8 yards was his longest kickoff return and 8 total kick return yards.

Scoring

1. Jr. K. Tannahill:

10 games played, 11 touchdowns, 66 total points and 6.6 points per game.

2. Jr. C. Karn:

10 games played, 8 touchdowns, 48 total points and 4.8 points per game.

3. Jr. K. Purcell:

10 games played, 5 touchdowns, 30 total points, 2 conversions, 32 total points and 3.2 points per game.

PAT’s and Field Goals

1. Jr. G. Ruiz:

8 games played, 24 PAT’s, 29 PAT attempts, .8 percent, 2 field goals, 4 field goal attempts, 05 percent, 26 yards was his longest kick, 30 total points and 3.8 points per game.