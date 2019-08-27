2019 Football Jamborees

Friday, Aug. 30 will be the first Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) football jamboree, it has been reported.

According to KSHSAA, a football jamboree consists of a controlled scrimmage with three to four Kansas high school football teams at the same location.

Locally, on Aug. 30, Royal Valley will host Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake and Holton at 7 that evening.

Each varsity and junior varsity team will be limited to 36 offensive plays and 36 defensive plays, it was reported.

No kicking or special teams play will be permitted, according to KSHSAA.

All National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) football rules will apply, except coaches will be allowed on the field.

The NFHS sets the rules of competition for most high school sports in the United States, it was reported.

For the jamboree, two scrimmages on the same field will be in progress at all times. Some teams may have A, B and C squad scrimmages, it was reported.

The Royal Valley and Holton football teams will each run 18 plays against Santa Fe Trail and Silver Lake, it was reported. The Panthers and Wildcats will not scrimmage each other.

A concession stand and some other school fund-raisers will be available.

“With four schools in close proximity attending, I think the crowd will be a good size for our jamboree,’’ said RVHS head football coach Jake Lott. “I think it will be a cool event for the community.’’

Other area high school football teams will also be participating in jamborees on Aug. 30.

*The Jackson Heights Cobras will participate in the jamboree at Jeff West at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, along with Topeka West and Pleasant Ridge.

*The Wetmore Cardinals will participate in the football jamboree on Aug. 30 that is being hosted by Highland Community College. Highland will host Troy, Riverside and Rossville for 11-man football scrimmages and Doniphan West, Valley Falls and Wetmore for 8-man football scrimmages. The scrimmages start at 6:30 p.m.

*Atchison County Community High School’s football team will participate in the jamboree hosted by Benedictine College at Atchison on Aug. 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. Atchison High’s football team and Maur Hill’s football team will also be participating in this jamboree, it was reported.