2019 Cross Country Regional and State Sites

KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) has listed the following regional cross country sites for this coming weekend.

In the Class 4A, Class 3A and 2A regional cross country meets, there are four regional sites each, three teams qualify for state at each regional and the top 10 runners qualify with the possibility of additional individual qualifiers.

In the Class 1A regional cross country meet, there are three regional sites, four teams qualify for state at each regional and top 10 runners qualify with the possibility of additional individual qualifiers.

Class 4A Regional Cross Country

*Baldwin (Baldwin Golf Course) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:45 a.m. – Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Kansas City-Piper, Louisburg, Ottawa, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege and Tonganoxie.

Class 4A State Cross Country Site: Wamego Country Club.

Class 3A Regional Cross Country

*Riley County (Leonardville Golf Course) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:40 a.m. – Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy, Council Grove, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Effingham-Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS), Hiawatha, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Marysville, Meriden-Jefferson West, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Sabetha, Santa Fe Trail, Seneca-Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, St. George-Rock Creek and St. Marys.

Class 3A State Cross Country Site: Lawrence-Rim Rock Farm.

Class 2A Regional Cross Country

*Alma-Wabaunsee (11th and Ohio in Alma) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:45 a.m. – Allen-Northern Heights, Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Herington, Horton, Jackson Heights, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Rossville, Wabaunsee, Wathena-Riverside and Winchester-Jefferson County North.

Class 2A State Cross Country Site: Wamego Country Club.

Class 1A Regional Cross Country

*Washington County (Washington-Cedar Hills Golf Course) Girls Race 10 a.m. Boys Race 10:40 a.m. – Almena-Northern Valley, Axtell, Beloit-St. John’s, Centralia, Clyde-Clifton-Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Frankfort, Glasco, Hanover, Highland-Doniphan West, Junction City-St. Xavier, Lincoln, Linn, Mankato-Rock Hills, Miltonvale, Onaga, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Tescott, Tipton Catholic, Troy, Valley Falls, Wakefield, Washington County, Wetmore and Wilson.

Class 1A State Cross Country Site: Wamego Country Club.