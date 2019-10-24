2019 College Football Top 25 Rankings: Week 9
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 14:31 holtonadmin
According to www.ncaa.com, here is how the NCAA ranks the top 25 FBS college football teams going into Week 9 the 2019 football season.
The rankings were as follows:
1. Alabama 7-0
2. LSU 7-0
3. Ohio State 7-0
4. Clemson 7-0
5. Oklahoma 7-0
6. Penn State 7-0
7. Florida 7-1
8. Notre Dame 5-1
9. Auburn 6-1
10. Georgia 6-1
11. Oregon 6-1
12. Utah 6-1
13. Wisconsin 6-1
14. Baylor 7-0
15. Texas 5-2
16. SMU 7-0
17. Minnesota 7-0
18. Cincinnati 6-1
19. Michigan 5-2
20. Iowa 5-2
21. Appalachian State 6-0
22. Boise State 6-1
23. Iowa State 5-2
24. Arizona State 5-2
25. Wake Forest 6-1