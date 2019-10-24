2019 College Football Top 25 Rankings: Week 9

According to www.ncaa.com, here is how the NCAA ranks the top 25 FBS college football teams going into Week 9 the 2019 football season.

The rankings were as follows:

1. Alabama 7-0

2. LSU 7-0

3. Ohio State 7-0

4. Clemson 7-0

5. Oklahoma 7-0

6. Penn State 7-0

7. Florida 7-1

8. Notre Dame 5-1

9. Auburn 6-1

10. Georgia 6-1

11. Oregon 6-1

12. Utah 6-1

13. Wisconsin 6-1

14. Baylor 7-0

15. Texas 5-2

16. SMU 7-0

17. Minnesota 7-0

18. Cincinnati 6-1

19. Michigan 5-2

20. Iowa 5-2

21. Appalachian State 6-0

22. Boise State 6-1

23. Iowa State 5-2

24. Arizona State 5-2

25. Wake Forest 6-1