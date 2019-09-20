2019 College Football Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

College Football Rankings: Week 4 Top 25 2019 – MP

According to www.ncaa.com, here is how the NCAA ranks the top 25 FBS college football teams going into week 4 the 2019 football season.

The rankings were as follows:

1. Clemson Tigers 3-0

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0

3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0

4. LSU Tigers 3-0

5. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0

8. Auburn Tigers 3-0

9. Florida Gators 3-0

10. Utah Utes 3-0

11. Michigan Wolverines 2-0

12. Texas Longhorns 2-1

13. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0

13. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0

15. UCF Knights 3-0

16. Oregon Ducks 2-1

17. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0

19. Washington State Cougars 3-0

20. Boise State Broncos 3-0

21. Virginia Cavaliers 3-0

22. Washington Huskies 2-1

23. California Golden Bears 3-0

24. Arizona State Sun Devils 3-0

25. TCU Horned Frogs 2-0