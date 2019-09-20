2019 College Football Top 25 Rankings: Week 4
According to www.ncaa.com, here is how the NCAA ranks the top 25 FBS college football teams going into week 4 the 2019 football season.
The rankings were as follows:
1. Clemson Tigers 3-0
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0
3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0
4. LSU Tigers 3-0
5. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0
8. Auburn Tigers 3-0
9. Florida Gators 3-0
10. Utah Utes 3-0
11. Michigan Wolverines 2-0
12. Texas Longhorns 2-1
13. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0
13. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0
15. UCF Knights 3-0
16. Oregon Ducks 2-1
17. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0
19. Washington State Cougars 3-0
20. Boise State Broncos 3-0
21. Virginia Cavaliers 3-0
22. Washington Huskies 2-1
23. California Golden Bears 3-0
24. Arizona State Sun Devils 3-0
25. TCU Horned Frogs 2-0