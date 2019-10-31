2019 College Football Top 25 Rankings: Week 10
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 14:57 holtonadmin
According to www.ncaa.com, here is how the NCAA ranks the top 25 FBS college football teams going into week 10 the 2019 football season.
The rankings were as follows:
1. LSU 8-0
2. Alabama 8-0
3. Ohio State 8-0
4. Clemson 8-0
5. Penn State 8-0
6. Florida 7-1
7. Oregon 7-1
8. Georgia 6-1
9. Utah 7-1
10. Oklahoma 7-1
11. Auburn 6-2
12. Baylor 7-0
13. Minnesota 8-0
14. Michigan 6-2
15. SMU 8-0
16. Notre Dame 5-2
17. Cincinnati 6-1
18. Wisconsin 6-2
19. Iowa 6-2
20. Appalachian State 7-0
21. Boise State 6-1
22. Kansas State 5-2
23. Wake Forest 6-1
24. Memphis 7-1
25. San Diego State 7-1