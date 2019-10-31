2019 College Football Top 25 Rankings: Week 10

According to www.ncaa.com, here is how the NCAA ranks the top 25 FBS college football teams going into week 10 the 2019 football season.

The rankings were as follows:

1. LSU 8-0

2. Alabama 8-0

3. Ohio State 8-0

4. Clemson 8-0

5. Penn State 8-0

6. Florida 7-1

7. Oregon 7-1

8. Georgia 6-1

9. Utah 7-1

10. Oklahoma 7-1

11. Auburn 6-2

12. Baylor 7-0

13. Minnesota 8-0

14. Michigan 6-2

15. SMU 8-0

16. Notre Dame 5-2

17. Cincinnati 6-1

18. Wisconsin 6-2

19. Iowa 6-2

20. Appalachian State 7-0

21. Boise State 6-1

22. Kansas State 5-2

23. Wake Forest 6-1

24. Memphis 7-1

25. San Diego State 7-1