2019 Champions at Thunder Hill Speedway

Thunder Hill Speedway track champions for 2019 were crowned here Saturday, Aug. 24, following the final night of races.

Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice, Neb. won two classes – the modifieds and stock car.

Luke Stallbaumer of Tecumseh won the North Sport Modifieds class and Dalton Ronnebaum of Onaga won the hobby stock class.

Here’s a rundown of the feature race results for the final night of racing and the final points tallied by the top drivers in each class.

Hobby Stock Final Race Results: Brian Stich from Topeka took first place. Tanner Clough from Wallace, Neb. took second. Chris Lierz from Baileyville third, Tyler Hinrichs from Americus fourth and Dalton Ronnebaum from Onaga fifth.

Mallory Stiffler from Hoyt took sixth place. Larry Hunter from Meriden took seventh place. Christopher Feuerborn from Ozawkie took eighth place. Colby Burger from Hoyt took ninth place. Clinton Burger from Hoyt took 10th place.

Final Points in Hobby Stock

*Dalton Ronnebaum in the 7NR car from Onaga took first place with 328 points.

*Koby Rigsby from Topeka took second place with 322 points.

*Mallory Stiffler from Hoyt took third place with 306 points.

*Larry Hunter from Meriden took fourth place with 287 points.

*Christopher Feuerborn from Ozawkie took fifth place with 270 points.

*Tyler Hinrichs from Americus took sixth place with 266 points.

*Brian Stich from Topeka took seventh place with 252 points.

*Nicholas Ronnebaum from Onaga took eighth place with 159 points.

*Chris Lierz from Baileyville took ninth place with 143 points.

*Ricky Tanner from Topeka took 10th place with 130 points.

Modified Final Race Result: Steven Bowers Jr. from Topeka took first place. Jordan Grabouski from Beatrice, Neb. took second. Danny Holt from Topeka third, Brandon Conkwright from Wamego fourth and John Baker from Basehor fifth.

Brad Morris from Junction City took sixth place. Allen Halderman from Hoyt took seventh place. Ronnie Burkhardt from Topeka took eighth place. Cliff Shepard from Ogden took ninth place. Rich Tegethoff from Kirwin took 10th place.

Final Points in Modified

*Jordan Grabouski from Beatrice, Neb. in the No. 30 car took first place with 357 points.

*Kyle Olberding from Seneca took second place with 327 points.

*Brandon Conkwright from Wamego took third place with 293 points.

*Allen Halderman from Hoyt took fourth place with 289 points.

*Steven Bowers Jr. from Topeka took fifth place with 250 points.

*John Baker from Basehor took sixth place with 248 points.

*Scott Brown from Meriden took seventh place with 204 points.

*Danny Holt from Topeka took eighth place with 196 points.

*Cliff Shepard from Ogden took ninth place with 186 points.

*Richard Spriggs from Savannah, Mo. took ninth place with 186 points.

Northern Sport Modified

Final Race Results: Tim Stallbaumer from Topeka took first place. Luke Stallbaumer from Tecumseh took second. Brian Murphy from Carbondale third, Zach Nitsch from Delia fourth and Tim Echevarria from Junction City fifth.

Bryan Bowers from Topeka took sixth place. Eric Spreer from Perry took seventh place. Trevor Mohn from Denison took eighth place. Dustin Rawlings from Hoyt took ninth place. Josh Boyd from Silver Lake took 10th place.

Final Points in Northern Sport Modified

*Luke Stallbaumer from Tecumseh in the L26 car took first place with 348 points.

*Austin Charles from Basehor took second place with 314 points.

*Brian Murphy from Carbondale took third place with 305 points.

*Bryan Bowers from Topeka took fourth place with 299 points.

*Mark Smith from Rossville took fifth place with 287 points.

*Seth Beard from Wichita took sixth place with 279 points.

*Kc Mullin from Manhattan took seventh place with 257 points.

*Travis Burger from Manhattan took eighth place with 249 points.

*Eric Spreer from Perry took ninth place with 234 points.

*Tim Stallbaumer from Topeka took 10th place with 204 points.

Stock Car Final Race Results: Jordan Grabouski from Beatrice, Neb. took first place. Darin Nelson from Onaga took second. Kyle Clough from Wallace, Neb. third, Brian Labonte from Lawrence fourth and Colton Miller from Topeka fifth.

Matt Haid from Ozawkie took sixth place. Greg Deters from Centralia took seventh place. Tracy Schaefer from Topeka took eighth place. Daniel King from Topeka took ninth place. Steve Herrick from Topeka took 10th place.

Final Points in Stock Car

*Jordan Grabouski from Beatrice, Neb. in the No. 30 car took first place with 357 points.

*Bryan Rigsby from Topeka took second place with 309 points.

*Matt Haid from Ozawkie took third place with 302 points.

*Larry Bouton Jr. from Topeka took fourth place with 285 points.

*Tracy Schaefer from Topeka took fifth place with 275 points.

*Chris Cates from Meriden took sixth place with 261 points.

*Greg Deters from Centralia took seventh place with 252 points.

*James Clem from Huron took eighth place with 240 points.

*Devin Stock from Topeka took ninth place with 213 points.

*Justin Merriman from Onaga took 10th place with 205 points