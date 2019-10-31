2019 Catch It Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 9

Catch it Kansas has announced its 2019 high school football rankings for week nine in Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:

Class 6A

1. Derby 8-0

2. Lawrence Free State 7-1

3. Topeka High 7-1

4. Lawrence High 7-1

5. Gardner-Edgerton 7-1

6. Olathe North 6-2

7. Dodge City 8-0

8. Olathe East 6-2

9. Manhattan 7-1

10. Blue Valley 5-3

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-0

2. Wichita Northwest 8-0

3. Maize South 8-0

4. Mill Valley 5-3

5. Bishop Carroll 6-2

6. De Soto 8-0

7. Maize 7-1

8. Salina Central 5-3

9. St. James Academy 4-4

10. Emporia 5-3

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege 6-2

2. McPherson 8-0

3. Paola 8-0

4. Tonganoxie 8-0

5. Andover Central 7-1

6. Bonner Springs 6-2

7. Buhler 6-2

8. Chanute 7-1

9. Pittsburg 4-4

10. Basehor-Linwood 5-3

Class 3A

1. Andale 8-0

2. Halstead 8-0

3. Holton 6-2

4. Colby 8-0

5. Topeka-Hayden 7-1

6. Cheney 6-2

7. Marysville 7-1

8. Jefferson West 7-1

9. Frontenac 8-0

10. Wamego 6-2

Class 2A

1. Hoisington 8-0

2. Silver Lake 8-0

3. Garden Plain 8-0

4. Riley County 6-2

5. Humboldt 8-0

6. Conway Springs 6-2

7. Rossville 6-2

8. Cimarron 8-0

9. Lakin 7-1

10. Nemaha Central 6-2

Class 1A

1. Smith Center 8-0

2. Olpe 8-0

3. Centralia 7-1

4. Plainville 7-1

5. Jackson Heights 6-2

6. Sedgwick 8-0

7. Valley Heights 6-2

8. Pittsburg Colgan 5-3

9. Ell-Saline 6-2

10. Elkhart 6-1

Class 8-Man Division I

1. Canton-Galva 8-0

2. Coldwater-South Central 8-0

3. St. Francis 8-0

4. Madison 8-0

5. Clifton-Clyde 8-0

6. Hodgeman County 7-1

7. Little River 7-1

8. Leoti-Wichita County 7-1

9. Cedar Vale-Dexter 7-1

10. Ness City 7-1

Class 8-Man Division II

1. Osborne 8-0

2. Axtell 7-1

3. Hanover 7-1

4. Frankfort 7-1

5. St. Paul 8-0

6. Thunder Ridge 7-1

7. South Barber 7-1

8. Minneola 7-1

9. Hutchinson Central Christian 7-1

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 6-2