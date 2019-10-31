2019 Catch It Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 9
Catch it Kansas has announced its 2019 high school football rankings for week nine in Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:
Class 6A
1. Derby 8-0
2. Lawrence Free State 7-1
3. Topeka High 7-1
4. Lawrence High 7-1
5. Gardner-Edgerton 7-1
6. Olathe North 6-2
7. Dodge City 8-0
8. Olathe East 6-2
9. Manhattan 7-1
10. Blue Valley 5-3
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-0
2. Wichita Northwest 8-0
3. Maize South 8-0
4. Mill Valley 5-3
5. Bishop Carroll 6-2
6. De Soto 8-0
7. Maize 7-1
8. Salina Central 5-3
9. St. James Academy 4-4
10. Emporia 5-3
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege 6-2
2. McPherson 8-0
3. Paola 8-0
4. Tonganoxie 8-0
5. Andover Central 7-1
6. Bonner Springs 6-2
7. Buhler 6-2
8. Chanute 7-1
9. Pittsburg 4-4
10. Basehor-Linwood 5-3
Class 3A
1. Andale 8-0
2. Halstead 8-0
3. Holton 6-2
4. Colby 8-0
5. Topeka-Hayden 7-1
6. Cheney 6-2
7. Marysville 7-1
8. Jefferson West 7-1
9. Frontenac 8-0
10. Wamego 6-2
Class 2A
1. Hoisington 8-0
2. Silver Lake 8-0
3. Garden Plain 8-0
4. Riley County 6-2
5. Humboldt 8-0
6. Conway Springs 6-2
7. Rossville 6-2
8. Cimarron 8-0
9. Lakin 7-1
10. Nemaha Central 6-2
Class 1A
1. Smith Center 8-0
2. Olpe 8-0
3. Centralia 7-1
4. Plainville 7-1
5. Jackson Heights 6-2
6. Sedgwick 8-0
7. Valley Heights 6-2
8. Pittsburg Colgan 5-3
9. Ell-Saline 6-2
10. Elkhart 6-1
Class 8-Man Division I
1. Canton-Galva 8-0
2. Coldwater-South Central 8-0
3. St. Francis 8-0
4. Madison 8-0
5. Clifton-Clyde 8-0
6. Hodgeman County 7-1
7. Little River 7-1
8. Leoti-Wichita County 7-1
9. Cedar Vale-Dexter 7-1
10. Ness City 7-1
Class 8-Man Division II
1. Osborne 8-0
2. Axtell 7-1
3. Hanover 7-1
4. Frankfort 7-1
5. St. Paul 8-0
6. Thunder Ridge 7-1
7. South Barber 7-1
8. Minneola 7-1
9. Hutchinson Central Christian 7-1
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 6-2