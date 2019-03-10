2019 Catch It Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 5
Some high school football rankings for week five in Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:
Class 6A
1. Derby 4-0
2. Olathe North 3-1
3. Lawrence High 4-0
4. Blue Valley 3-1
5. Junction City 4-0
6. Gardner-Edgerton 3-1
7. Topeka High 3-1
8. Dodge City 4-0
9. Manhattan 3-1
10. Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-1
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-0
2. Wichita Northwest 4-0
3. Maize South 4-0
4. Maize 4-0
5. St. James Academy 2-2
6. Bishop Carroll 2-2
7. De Soto 4-0
8. Emporia 3-1
9. Goddard-Eisenhower 3-1
10. Mill Valley 1-3
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege 3-1
2. McPherson 4-0
3. Paola 4-0
4. Andover Central 4-0
5. Pittsburg 3-1
6. Tonganoxie 4-0
7. Buhler 4-0
8. Chanute 3-1
9. Louisburg 2-2
10. K.C. Piper 3-1
Class 3A
1. Marysville 4-0
2. Andale 4-0
3. Scott City 4-0
4. Topeka-Hayden 4-0
5. Jefferson West 4-0
6. Sabetha 3-1
7. Wichita Collegiate 4-0
8. Wamego 4-0
9. Halstead 4-0
10. Colby 4-0
Class 2A
1. Hoisington 4-0
2. Silver Lake 4-0
3. Garden Plain 4-0
4. Southeast of Saline 4-0
5. Conway Springs 3-1
6. Humboldt 4-0
7. Rossville 2-2
8. Lakin 4-0
9. Cimarron 4-0
10. Belle Plaine 4-0
Class 1A
1. Smith Center 4-0
2. Olpe 4-0
3. Valley Heights 4-0
4. Centralia 3-1
5. Plainville 3-1
6. Ell-Saline 3-0
7. Sedgwick 3-0
8. La Crosse 4-0
9. Jackson Heights 2-2
10. Northern Heights 4-0
Class 8-Man Division I
1. Canton-Galva 4-0
2. Coldwater-South Central 4-0
3. Madison 4-0
4. St. Francis 4-0
5. Victoria 4-0
6. Hodgeman County 3-1
7. Leoti-Wichita County 4-0
8. Ness City 4-0
9. Maranatha Academy 3-1
10. Little River 3-1
Class 8-Man Division II
1. Hanover 4-0
2. Axtell 4-0
3. Osborne 4-0
4. St. Paul 4-0
5. Thunder Ridge 4-0
6. South Barber 3-1
7. Frankfort 4-0
8. Otis-Bison 3-1
9. Mankato-Rock Hills 3-1
10. Hutchinson Central Christian 3-1