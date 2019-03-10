2019 Catch It Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 5

Some high school football rankings for week five in Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:

Class 6A

1. Derby 4-0

2. Olathe North 3-1

3. Lawrence High 4-0

4. Blue Valley 3-1

5. Junction City 4-0

6. Gardner-Edgerton 3-1

7. Topeka High 3-1

8. Dodge City 4-0

9. Manhattan 3-1

10. Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-1

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-0

2. Wichita Northwest 4-0

3. Maize South 4-0

4. Maize 4-0

5. St. James Academy 2-2

6. Bishop Carroll 2-2

7. De Soto 4-0

8. Emporia 3-1

9. Goddard-Eisenhower 3-1

10. Mill Valley 1-3

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege 3-1

2. McPherson 4-0

3. Paola 4-0

4. Andover Central 4-0

5. Pittsburg 3-1

6. Tonganoxie 4-0

7. Buhler 4-0

8. Chanute 3-1

9. Louisburg 2-2

10. K.C. Piper 3-1

Class 3A

1. Marysville 4-0

2. Andale 4-0

3. Scott City 4-0

4. Topeka-Hayden 4-0

5. Jefferson West 4-0

6. Sabetha 3-1

7. Wichita Collegiate 4-0

8. Wamego 4-0

9. Halstead 4-0

10. Colby 4-0

Class 2A

1. Hoisington 4-0

2. Silver Lake 4-0

3. Garden Plain 4-0

4. Southeast of Saline 4-0

5. Conway Springs 3-1

6. Humboldt 4-0

7. Rossville 2-2

8. Lakin 4-0

9. Cimarron 4-0

10. Belle Plaine 4-0

Class 1A

1. Smith Center 4-0

2. Olpe 4-0

3. Valley Heights 4-0

4. Centralia 3-1

5. Plainville 3-1

6. Ell-Saline 3-0

7. Sedgwick 3-0

8. La Crosse 4-0

9. Jackson Heights 2-2

10. Northern Heights 4-0

Class 8-Man Division I

1. Canton-Galva 4-0

2. Coldwater-South Central 4-0

3. Madison 4-0

4. St. Francis 4-0

5. Victoria 4-0

6. Hodgeman County 3-1

7. Leoti-Wichita County 4-0

8. Ness City 4-0

9. Maranatha Academy 3-1

10. Little River 3-1

Class 8-Man Division II

1. Hanover 4-0

2. Axtell 4-0

3. Osborne 4-0

4. St. Paul 4-0

5. Thunder Ridge 4-0

6. South Barber 3-1

7. Frankfort 4-0

8. Otis-Bison 3-1

9. Mankato-Rock Hills 3-1

10. Hutchinson Central Christian 3-1