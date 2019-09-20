2019 Catch It Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 3
2019 Catch it Kansas Football Rankings: Week 3 – MP
Catch it Kansas has announced its 2019 high school football rankings for week three in Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Monday, Sept. 16.
The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:
Class 6A
1. Derby (2-0)
2. Topeka High (2-0)
3. Olathe North (2-0)
4. Gardner-Edgerton (2-0)
5. Blue Valley (1-1)
6. Olathe East (1-1)
7. Lawrence Free State (1-1)
8. Wichita West (2-0)
8. Manhattan (1-1)
9. Dodge City (2-0)
10. Blue Valley West (1-1)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0)
2. Wichita Northwest (2-0)
3. Maize South (2-0)
4. Great Bend (2-0)
5. Bishop Carroll (1-1)
6. Maize (2-0)
7. Emporia (2-0)
8. Mill Valley (1-1)
9. De Soto (2-0)
10. KC Schlagle (1-0)
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege (2-0)
2. Goddard (2-0)
3. McPherson (2-0)
4. Paola (2-0)
5. Pittsburg (2-0)
6. Tonganoxie (2-0)
7. Spring Hill (2-0)
8. Buhler (2-0)
9. KC Piper (2-0)
10. Andover Central (2-0)
Class 3A
1. Marysville (2-0)
2. Andale (2-0)
3. Sabetha (2-0)
4. Scott City (2-0)
5. Wichita Collegiate (2-0)
6. Jefferson West (2-0)
7. Topeka-Hayden (2-0)
8. Wamego (2-0)
9. Halstead (2-0)
10. Cheney (1-1)
Class 2A
1. Hoisington (2-0)
2. Silver Lake (2-0)
3. Phillipsburg (1-1)
4. Garden Plain (2-0)
5. Rossville (1-1)
6. Humboldt (2-0)
7. Southeast of Saline (2-0)
8. Lakin (2-0)
9. Maur Hill (2-0)
10. Conway Springs (1-1)
Class 1A
1. Smith Center (2-0)
2. Plainville (2-0)
3. Jackson Heights (2-0)
4. Olpe (2-0)
5. Valley Heights (2-0)
6. Centralia (1-1)
7. Sedgwick (2-0)
8. Ell-Saline (2-0)
9. La Crosse (2-0)
10. Northern Heights (2-0)
Class 8-Man Division I
1. Canton-Galva (2-0)
2. Madison (2-0)
3. Hodgeman County (2-0)
4. St. Francis (2-0)
5. Coldwater-South Central (2-0)
6. Victoria (2-0)
7. Ness City (2-0)
8. Maranatha Academy (2-0)
9. Oswego (2-0)
10. Leoti-Wichita County (2-0)
Class 8-Man Division II
1. Hanover (2-0)
2. Axtell (2-0)
3. Osborne (2-0)
4. St. Paul (2-0)
5. Hutchinson Central Christian (2-0)
6. Mankato-Rock Hills (2-0)
7. Thunder Ridge (2-0)
8. Frankfort (2-0)
9. South Barber (1-1)
10. Logan-Palco (2-0)