2019 Catch It Kansas HS Football Rankings: Week 3

2019 Catch it Kansas Football Rankings: Week 3 – MP

Catch it Kansas has announced its 2019 high school football rankings for week three in Class 6A through Class 8-Man Division II on Monday, Sept. 16.

The Kansas high school football rankings are as follows:

Class 6A

1. Derby (2-0)

2. Topeka High (2-0)

3. Olathe North (2-0)

4. Gardner-Edgerton (2-0)

5. Blue Valley (1-1)

6. Olathe East (1-1)

7. Lawrence Free State (1-1)

8. Wichita West (2-0)

8. Manhattan (1-1)

9. Dodge City (2-0)

10. Blue Valley West (1-1)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0)

2. Wichita Northwest (2-0)

3. Maize South (2-0)

4. Great Bend (2-0)

5. Bishop Carroll (1-1)

6. Maize (2-0)

7. Emporia (2-0)

8. Mill Valley (1-1)

9. De Soto (2-0)

10. KC Schlagle (1-0)

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege (2-0)

2. Goddard (2-0)

3. McPherson (2-0)

4. Paola (2-0)

5. Pittsburg (2-0)

6. Tonganoxie (2-0)

7. Spring Hill (2-0)

8. Buhler (2-0)

9. KC Piper (2-0)

10. Andover Central (2-0)

Class 3A

1. Marysville (2-0)

2. Andale (2-0)

3. Sabetha (2-0)

4. Scott City (2-0)

5. Wichita Collegiate (2-0)

6. Jefferson West (2-0)

7. Topeka-Hayden (2-0)

8. Wamego (2-0)

9. Halstead (2-0)

10. Cheney (1-1)

Class 2A

1. Hoisington (2-0)

2. Silver Lake (2-0)

3. Phillipsburg (1-1)

4. Garden Plain (2-0)

5. Rossville (1-1)

6. Humboldt (2-0)

7. Southeast of Saline (2-0)

8. Lakin (2-0)

9. Maur Hill (2-0)

10. Conway Springs (1-1)

Class 1A

1. Smith Center (2-0)

2. Plainville (2-0)

3. Jackson Heights (2-0)

4. Olpe (2-0)

5. Valley Heights (2-0)

6. Centralia (1-1)

7. Sedgwick (2-0)

8. Ell-Saline (2-0)

9. La Crosse (2-0)

10. Northern Heights (2-0)

Class 8-Man Division I

1. Canton-Galva (2-0)

2. Madison (2-0)

3. Hodgeman County (2-0)

4. St. Francis (2-0)

5. Coldwater-South Central (2-0)

6. Victoria (2-0)

7. Ness City (2-0)

8. Maranatha Academy (2-0)

9. Oswego (2-0)

10. Leoti-Wichita County (2-0)

Class 8-Man Division II

1. Hanover (2-0)

2. Axtell (2-0)

3. Osborne (2-0)

4. St. Paul (2-0)

5. Hutchinson Central Christian (2-0)

6. Mankato-Rock Hills (2-0)

7. Thunder Ridge (2-0)

8. Frankfort (2-0)

9. South Barber (1-1)

10. Logan-Palco (2-0)