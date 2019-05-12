2019 All-Northeast Kansas League Volleyball
The Northeast Kansas League announced the 2019 All-Northeast Kansas League volleyball teams recently.
Here are the All-NEKL Teams:
All-Northeast
Kansas League
*Sr. Jenna Pfau, Oskaloosa
*Sr. Josie Weishaar, JCN
*Sr. Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights (third selection)
*So. Blair Taylor, Mount Academy
*Sr. Jaci Brinker, Valley Falls
*Sr. Kynnedi Knudson, JCN
*Sr. Haley Forge, Pleasant Ridge
*Sr. Hanna Forge, Pleasant Ridge
*Sr. McKenzie Kennedy, Jackson Heights
*Jr. Madison Folsom, Mount Academy
*So. Sam Pope, McLouth
*Jr. Reese Curry, Oskaloosa
All-Northeast
Kansas League
Honorable Mention
*Jr. Regan Curry, Oskaloosa
*Jr. Malia Dulac, Mount Academy
*Sr. Ally Bottom, Horton
*Jr. Kassidy Robertson, JCN
*Jr. Sarah Marshall, Jackson Heights
*Fr. Addison Schletzbaum, ACCHS
*Fr. Jill Holwick, McLouth
*Sr. Kaija Nutsch, Pleasant Ridge
*Jr. Kenie Nellis, Valley Falls