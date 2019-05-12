The Northeast Kansas League announced the 2019 All-Northeast Kansas League volleyball teams recently.

Here are the All-NEKL Teams:

All-Northeast

Kansas League

*Sr. Jenna Pfau, Oskaloosa

*Sr. Josie Weishaar, JCN

*Sr. Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights (third selection)

*So. Blair Taylor, Mount Academy

*Sr. Jaci Brinker, Valley Falls

*Sr. Kynnedi Knudson, JCN

*Sr. Haley Forge, Pleasant Ridge

*Sr. Hanna Forge, Pleasant Ridge

*Sr. McKenzie Kennedy, Jackson Heights

*Jr. Madison Folsom, Mount Academy

*So. Sam Pope, McLouth

*Jr. Reese Curry, Oskaloosa

All-Northeast

Kansas League

Honorable Mention

*Jr. Regan Curry, Oskaloosa

*Jr. Malia Dulac, Mount Academy

*Sr. Ally Bottom, Horton

*Jr. Kassidy Robertson, JCN

*Jr. Sarah Marshall, Jackson Heights

*Fr. Addison Schletzbaum, ACCHS

*Fr. Jill Holwick, McLouth

*Sr. Kaija Nutsch, Pleasant Ridge

*Jr. Kenie Nellis, Valley Falls