2019 All-Northeast Kansas League Baseball
The Northeast Kansas League has announced the All-Northeast Kansas League baseball players at each position.
ACCHS player Bailey Wilson was an honorable mention All-Northeast Kansas League pick.
Here is how the Northeast Kansas League finished the season: Maur Hill 10-0, Valley Falls 8-2, Oskaloosa 4-6, Pleasant Ridge 3-5, McLouth 3-5 and ACCHS 0-10.
1st Team All-League Pitchers
*Abe Siebenmorgen, Maur Hill
*Drew Caudle, Maur Hill
*Diego Cervantez, Valley Falls
*Justin Shufflebarger, Oskaloosa
1st Team All-League Catcher
*Ayden Black, Maur Hill
1st Team All-League Infielders
*Zach Schwinn, Maur Hill
*Dickson Linn, Maur Hill
*Tyler Lockhart, Valley Falls
*Hunter Reed, Oskaloosa
1st Team All-League Outfielders
*Aaron Noll, Maur Hill
*Lucas Welborn, Valley Falls
*Jonah Willits, McLouth
*Colton Comer, Pleasant Ridge
1st Team All-League Utility Player
*Eli Tarwater, Oskaloosa
Honorable Mentions
*Jack Kocour, Maur Hill
*Bailey Wilson, ACCHS
*Garrison Pope, McLouth
*Drew Pickerell, Valley Falls
*Peyton Hamm, Oskaloosa
*Cole Blanke, Pleasant Ridge