2019 All-Northeast Kansas League Baseball

The Northeast Kansas League has announced the All-Northeast Kansas League baseball players at each position.

ACCHS player Bailey Wilson was an honorable mention All-Northeast Kansas League pick.

Here is how the Northeast Kansas League finished the season: Maur Hill 10-0, Valley Falls 8-2, Oskaloosa 4-6, Pleasant Ridge 3-5, McLouth 3-5 and ACCHS 0-10.

1st Team All-League Pitchers

*Abe Siebenmorgen, Maur Hill

*Drew Caudle, Maur Hill

*Diego Cervantez, Valley Falls

*Justin Shufflebarger, Oskaloosa

1st Team All-League Catcher

*Ayden Black, Maur Hill

1st Team All-League Infielders

*Zach Schwinn, Maur Hill

*Dickson Linn, Maur Hill

*Tyler Lockhart, Valley Falls

*Hunter Reed, Oskaloosa

1st Team All-League Outfielders

*Aaron Noll, Maur Hill

*Lucas Welborn, Valley Falls

*Jonah Willits, McLouth

*Colton Comer, Pleasant Ridge

1st Team All-League Utility Player

*Eli Tarwater, Oskaloosa

Honorable Mentions

*Jack Kocour, Maur Hill

*Bailey Wilson, ACCHS

*Garrison Pope, McLouth

*Drew Pickerell, Valley Falls

*Peyton Hamm, Oskaloosa

*Cole Blanke, Pleasant Ridge