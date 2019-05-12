2019 All-Big 7 League Volleyball
Four Royal Valley and two Holton volleyball players were recently named to the Big Seven All-League volleyball team. Each school also had one player selected as honorable mention.
RV, Holton and Sabetha all had a 11-3 league record this season and tied for first place. RV won the Class 3A state tournament in Hutchinson and ended its season 39-6 overall.
Holton competed at the Class 4A state tournament, also in Hutchison, and ended its season 30-14 overall.
Nemaha Central defeated Sabetha in three sets in sub-state play to compete in the Class 3A state tournament. The Thunder were 9-5 in league play and 27-15 overall.
Lady Panthers named to the all-league team include senior McKenzie Ogden (unanimous vote) and juniors Ivy Fink, Morgan Harvey and Emma McKinsey.
Fink was a first team all-league pick in 2017 and 2018. Harvey and McKinsey were both named to the all-league team last year.
Holton seniors Cailin Parks (unanimous vote) and Danika Hickman were selected for the all-league team this year. Parks was selected as an honorable mention on last year’s team.
Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:
* Sophomore Sarah Madsen of Hiawatha.
* Sophomore Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha.
* Senior Lexi Lueger of Nemaha Central (unanimous vote).
* Senior Alleigh Kramer of Nemaha Central.
* Senior Jenna Keller of Perry-Lecompton (unanimous vote).
* Senior Cali Coleman of Perry-Lecompton.
* Junior Melinna Schumann of Sabetha.
* Senior Nikole Kuenzi of Sabetha.
Holton Wildcat senior Savanna Booth and RV freshman Kennedy Bryan were selected as honorable mentions.
Other area players selected as honorable mentions include:
* Senior Riley Buss of Jefferson West.
* Senior Aydan Bass of Nemaha Central.
* Sophomore Katy Hurd of Perry-Lecompton.
* Senior Payton Michael of Sabetha.
* Junior Josephina Huff of Riverside.