2019 All-Big 7 League Volleyball

Four Royal Valley and two Holton volleyball players were recently named to the Big Seven All-League volleyball team. Each school also had one player selected as honorable mention.

RV, Holton and Sabetha all had a 11-3 league record this season and tied for first place. RV won the Class 3A state tournament in Hutchinson and ended its season 39-6 overall.

Holton competed at the Class 4A state tournament, also in Hutchison, and ended its season 30-14 overall.

Nemaha Central defeated Sabetha in three sets in sub-state play to compete in the Class 3A state tournament. The Thunder were 9-5 in league play and 27-15 overall.

Lady Panthers named to the all-league team include senior McKenzie Ogden (unanimous vote) and juniors Ivy Fink, Morgan Harvey and Emma McKinsey.

Fink was a first team all-league pick in 2017 and 2018. Harvey and McKinsey were both named to the all-league team last year.

Holton seniors Cailin Parks (unanimous vote) and Danika Hickman were selected for the all-league team this year. Parks was selected as an honorable mention on last year’s team.

Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:

* Sophomore Sarah Madsen of Hiawatha.

* Sophomore Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha.

* Senior Lexi Lueger of Nemaha Central (unanimous vote).

* Senior Alleigh Kramer of Nemaha Central.

* Senior Jenna Keller of Perry-Lecompton (unanimous vote).

* Senior Cali Coleman of Perry-Lecompton.

* Junior Melinna Schumann of Sabetha.

* Senior Nikole Kuenzi of Sabetha.

Holton Wildcat senior Savanna Booth and RV freshman Kennedy Bryan were selected as honorable mentions.

Other area players selected as honorable mentions include:

* Senior Riley Buss of Jefferson West.

* Senior Aydan Bass of Nemaha Central.

* Sophomore Katy Hurd of Perry-Lecompton.

* Senior Payton Michael of Sabetha.

* Junior Josephina Huff of Riverside.