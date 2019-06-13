2019 All-Big 7 League Softball
The Big 7 League has announced the All-Big 7 League softball players at each position.
Here is how the Big 7 League finished the season: Holton 12-0, Jeff West 10-4, Royal Valley 9-3, Nemaha Central 6-5, Perry-Lecompton 5-7, Riverside 4-8, Sabetha 2-11 and Hiawatha 0-10.
1st Team All-League Pitchers
*Gracie Gallagher, Holton.
*Grace Garrett, Jeff West.
1st Team All-League Outfielders
*Maddie Saia, Royal Valley.
*Gracie Folks, Perry-Lecompton – Was 1st Team All-League Outfield last year.
*Ashley Hammes, Nemaha Central.
1st Team All-League Infielders
*Maggi Hughes, Sabetha.
*Lexi Lueger, Nemaha Central.
*Jenna Elmer, Royal Valley .
*Riley Buss, Jeff West – Was 1st Team All-League Infield last year.
1st Team All-League Catchers
*Emily Albright, Royal Valley.
*Trista Argabright, Sabetha – Was 1st Team All-League Infield and was an All-League Honorable Mention Catcher last year.
1st Team All-League Utility Players
*McKenzie Ogden, Royal Valley – Was 1st Team All-League Infield last year.
*Taryn Granstorm, Nemaha Central.
Honorable Mention All-League Pitchers
*Taylor Korte, Nemaha Central.
*Kara Davis, Jeff West – Was 1st Team All-League Utility Player and an All-League Honorable Mention Pitcher last year.
*Jaycee Lundy. Riverside.
Honorable Mention All-League Outfielders
*Kiley Biltoft, Jeff West.
*Olivia Davis, Jeff West.
*August Koerperich, Hiawatha.
Honorable Mention All-League Infielders
*Bailey Flewelling, Holton – Was 1st Team All-League Infield last year.
*Kara Davis, Jeff West.
*Gracie Gonzales, Perry-Lecompton.
Honorable Mention All-League Catchers
*Grace Utz, Holton.
*Allie Nally, Perry-Lecompton.
Honorable Mention All-League Utility Players
*Bethany Meyers, Hiawatha – Was an All-League Honorable Mention Utility Player last year.
*Abbygayle Boeckman, Holton.