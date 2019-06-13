2019 All-Big 7 League Softball

The Big 7 League has announced the All-Big 7 League softball players at each position.

Here is how the Big 7 League finished the season: Holton 12-0, Jeff West 10-4, Royal Valley 9-3, Nemaha Central 6-5, Perry-Lecompton 5-7, Riverside 4-8, Sabetha 2-11 and Hiawatha 0-10.

1st Team All-League Pitchers

*Gracie Gallagher, Holton.

*Grace Garrett, Jeff West.

1st Team All-League Outfielders

*Maddie Saia, Royal Valley.

*Gracie Folks, Perry-Lecompton – Was 1st Team All-League Outfield last year.

*Ashley Hammes, Nemaha Central.

1st Team All-League Infielders

*Maggi Hughes, Sabetha.

*Lexi Lueger, Nemaha Central.

*Jenna Elmer, Royal Valley .

*Riley Buss, Jeff West – Was 1st Team All-League Infield last year.

1st Team All-League Catchers

*Emily Albright, Royal Valley.

*Trista Argabright, Sabetha – Was 1st Team All-League Infield and was an All-League Honorable Mention Catcher last year.

1st Team All-League Utility Players

*McKenzie Ogden, Royal Valley – Was 1st Team All-League Infield last year.

*Taryn Granstorm, Nemaha Central.

Honorable Mention All-League Pitchers

*Taylor Korte, Nemaha Central.

*Kara Davis, Jeff West – Was 1st Team All-League Utility Player and an All-League Honorable Mention Pitcher last year.

*Jaycee Lundy. Riverside.

Honorable Mention All-League Outfielders

*Kiley Biltoft, Jeff West.

*Olivia Davis, Jeff West.

*August Koerperich, Hiawatha.

Honorable Mention All-League Infielders

*Bailey Flewelling, Holton – Was 1st Team All-League Infield last year.

*Kara Davis, Jeff West.

*Gracie Gonzales, Perry-Lecompton.

Honorable Mention All-League Catchers

*Grace Utz, Holton.

*Allie Nally, Perry-Lecompton.

Honorable Mention All-League Utility Players

*Bethany Meyers, Hiawatha – Was an All-League Honorable Mention Utility Player last year.

*Abbygayle Boeckman, Holton.