2019-2020 Wetmore Girls Basketball Preview

The Wetmore High School girls basketball team has five returning starters this season as the Lady Cardinals look to improve on last year’s 10-11 record.

The Cardinals tied for seventh in the Twin Valley League last year with a 5-7 record and fell in the semifinals of the Class 1A regional.

The team is led by coach Adam Maas, who is in his third year as head coach. Kenzie Strathman, a 6-0 forward, is returning for her sophomore year after a standout freshman season.

Strathman averaged 10.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game last year and was named to the TVL All-League second team. She had 218 total points last season, 256 total rebounds, 29 assists, 34 steals and 24 blocks.

Other returning starters include senior Ashley Flowers, a 5-4 guard; junior Alyssa Bloom, a guard; junior Regan Osterhaus, a 6-0 forward; and sophomore Campbell Brown, a 5-3 guard.

Bloom was the second leading scorer for the Cardinals last year, averaging 8.6 points per game. Osterhaus added 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season.

Other returners and newcomers this season include junior Abby Shumaker, a 5-5 guard; sophomore Makayla Mock, a 5-6 guard and forward; and freshman Kaitlyn Claycamp, a 5-8 guard and forward.

The Lady Cardinals will open their season on Thursday at the Blue Valley Invitational, which will be held through Saturday.