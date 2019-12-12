2019-2020 Wetmore Boys Basketball Preview

The Wetmore High School boys basketball team continues to make strides each season and this year coach Mark Martin said will be no different with four returning starters.

The Cardinals improved by three wins last year and won a postseason game. They ended the season 10th in the Twin Valley League with a 4-8 record. The team was 8-14 overall.

Martin is in his second year as head coach for the Cardinals, who will have to rely on a group of freshmen players to fill in the depth of the team, he said.

Returning starters for the Cardinals include junior Kael McQueen, a 5-9 guard who averaged 9.7 points per game last season; sophomore Braden Henry, a 5-11 guard; sophomore Eric Bloom, a 5-10 guard; and sophomore Storm Hackler, a 5-9 guard.

Henry added 7.5 points per game last season and Bloom averaged 5.3 points.

Other returners and newcomers this season include senior Kevin Shumaker, a 6-1 forward, and freshmen Jacob Carls, a 5-11 forward, Kyler Wommack, a 5-8 guard, and Dierk Hanzlicek, a 5-7 guard.

The Cardinals start their season on Thursday at the Blue Valley Invitational, which will be held through Saturday. Thursday’s games begin at 6 p.m.