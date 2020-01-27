2019-2020 NFL Playoffs: Super Bowl Game

The NFL (National Football League) playoffs ends this weekend with the super bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wild Card Games

*AFC Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4 3:35 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Houston Texans defeated Buffalo Bills 22-19

*AFC Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans defeated New England Patriots 20-13

*NFC Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 5 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings defeated New Orleans Saints 26-20

*NFC Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 5 3:40 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks defeated Philadelphia Eagles 17-9

Divisional Games

*NFC Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11 3:35 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defeated Minnesota Vikings 27-10

*AFC Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans defeated Baltimore Ravens 28-12

*AFC Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 12 2:05 p.m.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defeated Houston Texans 51-31

*NFC Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 12 5:40 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defeated Seattle Seahawks 28-23

Conference Championships

*AFC Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 19 2:05 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defeated Tennessee Titans 35-24

*NFC Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 19 5:40 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defeated Green Bay Packers 37-20.

Pro Bowl

*Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 2:00 p.m.

NFC at AFC

AFC defeated NFC 38-33

Super Bowl

*Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 5:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs