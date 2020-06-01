2019-2020 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

The NFL (National Football League) playoffs continue this weekend with the divisional round.

Wild Card Games

*AFC Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4 3:35 p.m.

Houston Texans defeated Buffalo Bills 22-19

*AFC Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee Titans defeated New England Patriots 20-13

*NFC Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 5 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings defeated New Orleans Saints 26-20

*NFC Wild Card Round

Sunday, Jan. 5 3:40 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks defeated Philadelphia Eagles 17-9

Divisional Games

*NFC Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11 3:35 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

*AFC Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

*AFC Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 12 2:05 p.m.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

*NFC Divisional Round

Sunday, Jan. 12 5:40 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Conference Championships

*AFC Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 19 2:05 p.m.

Divisional Chanpion at Divisional Champion

*NFC Conference Championship

Sunday, Jan. 19 5:40 p.m.

Divisional Champion at Divisional Champion

Pro Bowl

*Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 2:00 p.m.

NFC at AFC

Super Bowl

*Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 5:30 p.m.

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion