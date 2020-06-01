2019-2020 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round
The NFL (National Football League) playoffs continue this weekend with the divisional round.
Wild Card Games
*AFC Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 4 3:35 p.m.
Houston Texans defeated Buffalo Bills 22-19
*AFC Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 4 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee Titans defeated New England Patriots 20-13
*NFC Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings defeated New Orleans Saints 26-20
*NFC Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5 3:40 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks defeated Philadelphia Eagles 17-9
Divisional Games
*NFC Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 11 3:35 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
*AFC Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 11 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
*AFC Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 12 2:05 p.m.
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
*NFC Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 12 5:40 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
Conference Championships
*AFC Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 19 2:05 p.m.
Divisional Chanpion at Divisional Champion
*NFC Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 19 5:40 p.m.
Divisional Champion at Divisional Champion
Pro Bowl
*Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 2:00 p.m.
NFC at AFC
Super Bowl
*Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 5:30 p.m.
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion