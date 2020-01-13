2019-2020 NFL Playoffs Conference Championships
The NFL (National Football League) playoffs continue this weekend with the AFC and NFC Conference Championships.
Wild Card Games
*AFC Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 4 3:35 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Houston Texans defeated Buffalo Bills 22-19
*AFC Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 4 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans defeated New England Patriots 20-13
*NFC Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings defeated New Orleans Saints 26-20
*NFC Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5 3:40 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks defeated Philadelphia Eagles 17-9
Divisional Games
*NFC Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 11 3:35 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers defeated Minnesota Vikings 27-10
*AFC Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 11 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans defeated Baltimore Ravens 28-12
*AFC Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 12 2:05 p.m.
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs defeated Houston Texans 51-31
*NFC Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 12 5:40 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers defeated Seattle Seahawks 28-23
Conference Championships
*AFC Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 19 2:05 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
*NFC Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 19 5:40 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Pro Bowl
*Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 2:00 p.m.
NFC at AFC
Super Bowl
*Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 5:30 p.m.
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion