2019-2020 NFL Playoffs
The NFL (National Football League) playoffs start this weekend with the wild card round.
Wild Card Games
*AFC Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 4 3:35 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
*AFC Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 4 7:15 p.m.
*NFC Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
*NFC Wild Card Round
Sunday, Jan. 5 3:40 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
Divisional Games
*NFC Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 11 3:35 p.m.
Vikings or Saints at San Francisco 49ers
*AFC Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 11 7:15 p.m.
Titans or Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
*AFC Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 12 2:05 p.m.
Bills or Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
*NFC Divisional Round
Sunday, Jan. 12 5:40 p.m.
Seahawks or Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Conference Championships
*AFC Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 19 2:05 p.m.
Divisional Chanpion at Divisional Champion
*NFC Conference Championship
Sunday, Jan. 19 5:40 p.m.
Divisional Champion at Divisional Champion
Pro Bowl
*Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 2:00 p.m.
NFC at AFC
Super Bowl
*Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 5:30 p.m.
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion