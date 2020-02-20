2019-2020 KWCA Rankings: Week 9

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) has announced the week 9 rankings on Feb. 18.

Here are the team and individual rankings for the Girls rankings and Class 4A rankings:

Girls Rankings

Team Rankings:

1. Washburn Rural, 2. Great Bend, 3. Osawatomie, 4. Paola, 5. Nickerson, 6. Pratt, 7. Abilene, 8. Lakin, 9. Junction City and 10. Onaga.

Individual Rankings

136 – Pound Weight Class

1. Jr. Sara Lake, KC-Piper, 2. Sr. Cassidy Anderon, Caney Valley, 3. Jr. Gianna Culbert, Burlingame, 4. So. Maya Ogden, Royal Valley, 5. So. Xara Bacci, Andover Central and 6. So. Cheyenne Blackwood, Valley Center.

Boys

Class 4A Rankings

Team Rankings:

1. Chanute, 2. Andale, 3. Marysville, 4. Scott City, 5. KC-Piper, 6. Tonganoxie, 7. Winfield, 8. Holton, 9. Ulysses and 10. Pratt.

Individual Rankings

113 – Pound weight Class

1. Jr. Devon Weber, Pratt, 2. So. Kolton Misener, 3. Jr. Jake Barnes, Holton, 4. Jr. Caleb Pav1acka, Andale, 5. Fr. Grady Fox, Augusta and 6. Jr. Jake Stanton, Caney Valley.

138 – Pound Weight Class

1. Sr. Kaden Wren, Scott City, 2. Sr. Kolby Roush, Holton, 3. So. Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott, 4. Sr. Adler Pierson, Wamego, 5. Sr. Joey Bockin, Marysville and 6. So. Dawson Lapping, Frontenac.

195 – Pound Weight Class

1. Sr. Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, 2. Sr. Garron Champoux, Marysville, 3. Jr. Hagan Booi, 4. Jr. Konnor Tannahill, Holton, 5. Sr. Kanden Young, Wellington and 6. Jr. Hunter Huber, Pratt.