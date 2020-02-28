2019-2020 KWCA Final Rankings

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) has announced the final rankings on Feb. 25. Several area wrestlers are listed.

Here are the team and individual rankings for the Girls rankings, Class 4A rankings and Class 321A:

Girls Rankings

Team Rankings:

1. Washburn Rural, 2. Great Bend, 3. Osawatomie, 4. Paola, 5. Nickerson, 6. Pratt, 7. Abilene, 8. Lakin, 9. Junction City and 10. Onaga.

Individual Rankings

136 – Pound Weight Class

1. Jr. Sara Lake, KC-Piper, 2. Sr. Cassidy Anderson, Caney Valley, 3. Jr. Gianna Culbert, Burlingame, 4. So. Maya Ogden, Royal Valley, 5. So. Xara Bacci, Andover Central and 6. So. Cheyenne Blackwood, Valley Center.

Boys

Class 4A Rankings

Team Rankings:

1. Chanute, 2. Marysville, 3. Andale, 4. Scott City, 5. KC-Piper, 6. Tonganoxie, 7. Ulysses, 8. Holton, 9. Pratt and Frontenac.

Individual Rankings

113 – Pound weight Class

1. Jr. Devon Weber, Pratt, 2. So. Kolton Misener, Chanute 3. Jr. Jake Barnes, Holton, 4. Jr. Caleb Pav1acka, Andale, 5. Fr. Grady Fox, Augusta and 6. So. TJ Taylor, Iola.

138 – Pound Weight Class

1. Sr. Kaden Wren, Scott City, 2. Sr. Kolby Roush, Holton, 3. So. Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott, 4. Sr. Adler Pierson, Wamego, 5. Sr. Joey Bockin, Marysville and 6. So. Dawson Lapping, Frontenac.

195 – Pound Weight Class

1. Sr. Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, 2. Sr. Kanden Young, Wellington, 3. Sr. Garron Champoux, Marysville, 4. Jr. Hagan Booi, Colby, 5. Jr. Konnor Tannahill, Holton and 6. Jr. Hunter Huber, Pratt.

Boys

Class 321A Rankings

Team Rankings:

1. Hoxie, 2. Norton, 3. Beloit, 4. Rossville, 5. Larned, 6. Hoisington, 7. Republic County, 8. Southeast of Saline, 9. Plainville and 10. Silver Lake.

145 – Pound Weight Class

1. Jr. Samaja Alboyd, Larned, 2. So. Colby Schreiner, Kingman, 3. Sr. Dawson Kempt, Oberlin, 4. So. Tate Kadel, Beloit, 5. So. Colby Smith, ACCHS and 6. Jr. Jordan Bachman, Hillsboro.