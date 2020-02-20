2019-2020 KBCA Rankings: Weel 9

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has released the week 9 rankings for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The rankings are as follows:

Class 6A Girls

1. Topeka High, 2. Liberal, 3. Wichita Heights, 4. Olathe West, 5. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 6. Derby, 7. Washburn Rural, 8. Blue Valley North, 9. Shawnee Mission West and 10. Olathe East.

Class 6A Boys

1. Haysville-Campus, 2. Blue Valley Northwest, 3. Blue Valley North, 4. KC-J.C. Harmon, 5. Lawrence High, 6. Lawrence Free State, 7. Derby, 8. Washburn Rural, 9. Manhattan and 10. Olathe South.

Class 5A Girls

1. McPherson, 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3. Andover Central, 4. Salina Central, 5. Seaman, 6. Maize South, 7. Bishop Carroll, 8. KC-Schlagle, 9. Maize and 10. De Soto.

Class 5A Boys

1. Bishop Carroll, 2. Andover, 3. Basehor-Linwood, 4. Goddard-Eisenhower, 5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6. Highland Park, 7. Salina South, 8. Great Bend, 9. De Soto and 10. Pittsburg.

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege, 2. KC-Piper, 3. Towanda-Circle, 4. Eudora, 5. Nickerson, 6. Baldwin, 7. Wamego, 8. Andale, 9. Chapman and 10. Clay Center.

Class 4A Boys

1. KC-Piper, 2. Parsons, 3. Bishop Miege, 4. Andale, 5. Augusta, 6. Ottawa, 7. Abilene, 8. Buhler, 9. Independence and 10. Iola.

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central, 2. Riley County, 3. Sabetha, 4. Haven, 5. Scott Community, 6. Halstead, 7. Cheney, 8. Colby, 9. Hugoton and 10. Wellsville.

Class 3A Boys

1. Hesston, 2. Rock Creek, 3. Wichita Collegiate, 4. Haven, 5. Royal Valley, 6. Cheney, 7. Larned, 8. Lyons, 9. Beloit and 10. Hoisington and Hays-TMP.

Class 2A Girls

1. Spearville, 2. Sterling, 3. Trego Community, 4. West Elk, 5. Jefferson County North, 6. Wabaunsee, 7. Wichita Independent, 8. Valley Heights, 9. Garden Plain and 10. Hoxie, Jackson Heights and Chase County.

Class 2A Boys

1. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury, 2. Salina-Sacred Heart, 3. Hoxie, 4. Pratt-Skyline, 5. Ellis, 6. Belle Plaine, 7. Sterling, 8. Lyndon, 9. Cedar Vale/Dester and 10. Garden Plain.

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains, 2. Olpe, 3. Rural Vista, 4. Cunningham, 5. Hanover, 6. Thunder Ridge, 7. Otis-Bison, 8. Golden Plains, 9. Montezuma-South Gray and 10. Central Christian.

Class 1A Boys

1. Osborne, 2. Elbing-Berean Academy, 3. Madison-Hamilton, 4. St. John-Hudson, 5. Montezuma-South Gray, 6. Meade, 7. Lebo, 8. Attica, 9. Olpe and 10. Coldwater-South Central.