2019-2020 KBCA Rankings: Week 1
The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has released the week 1 rankings for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, Dec. 9.
The rankings are as follows:
Class 6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Olathe South
3. Washburn Rural
4. Derby
5. Liberal
6. Wichita Heights
7. Olathe Northwest
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Olathe East
10. Wichita East
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Haysville-Campus
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Manhattan
5. OP-Blue Valley North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Lawrence High
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Washburn Rural
10. KC-JC Harmon
Class 5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. McPherson
3. Maize
4. Blue Valley Southwest
5. Salina Central
6. Topeka-Seaman
7. Andover Central
8. KC-Schlagle
9. Bishop Carroll
10. Maize South
Class 5A Boys
1. Andover Central
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Basehor-Linwood
4. Goddard-Eisenhower
5. St. Thomas Aquinas
6. Maize
7. Andover
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. KC-Washington
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC-Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Towanda-Circle
6. Andale
7. Eudora
8. Pratt
9. Clay Center
10. Augusta
Class 4A Boys
1. KC-Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Parsons
4. Andale
5. Augusta
6. Ottawa
7. Abilene
8. Eudora
9. Chapman
10. Buhler
Class 3A Girls
1. Royal Valley
2. Cheney
3. Nemaha Central
4. Wellsville
5. Haven
6. Halstead
7. Scott City
8. Hesston
9. Eureka
10. Hugoton
Class 3A Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Beloit
3. Hesston
4. Larned
5. Riley County
6. Hugoton
7. Hays-Thomas More Prep
8. Hiawatha
9. Cheney
10. Caney Valley
Class 2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Sterling
3. Wabaunsee
4. Trego Community
5. Spearville
6. Jefferson County North
7. Inman
8. West Elk
9. Smith Center
10. Northern Heights
Class 2A Boys
1. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury
2. Garden Plain
3. Pratt-Skyline
4. St. Mary’s-Colgan
5. Hoxie
6. Plainville
7. Belle Plaine
8. Ellis
9. Hillsboro
10. Salina-Sacred Heart
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. Montezuma-South Gray
5. Rural Vista
6. Thunder Ridge
7. Waverly
8. Cunningham
9. Otis-Bison
10. Frankfort
Class 1A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Little River
3. Lebo
4. Coldwater-South Central
5. Meade
6. Osborne
7. Montezuma-South Gray
8. Elbing-Berean Academy
9. Hanover
10. Caldwell