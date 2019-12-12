2019-2020 KBCA Rankings: Week 1

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has released the week 1 rankings for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, Dec. 9.

The rankings are as follows:

Class 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Olathe South

3. Washburn Rural

4. Derby

5. Liberal

6. Wichita Heights

7. Olathe Northwest

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Olathe East

10. Wichita East

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Haysville-Campus

3. Wichita Southeast

4. Manhattan

5. OP-Blue Valley North

6. Lawrence Free State

7. Lawrence High

8. Shawnee Mission East

9. Washburn Rural

10. KC-JC Harmon

Class 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. McPherson

3. Maize

4. Blue Valley Southwest

5. Salina Central

6. Topeka-Seaman

7. Andover Central

8. KC-Schlagle

9. Bishop Carroll

10. Maize South

Class 5A Boys

1. Andover Central

2. Bishop Carroll

3. Basehor-Linwood

4. Goddard-Eisenhower

5. St. Thomas Aquinas

6. Maize

7. Andover

8. Shawnee Heights

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

10. KC-Washington

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC-Piper

3. Nickerson

4. Baldwin

5. Towanda-Circle

6. Andale

7. Eudora

8. Pratt

9. Clay Center

10. Augusta

Class 4A Boys

1. KC-Piper

2. Bishop Miege

3. Parsons

4. Andale

5. Augusta

6. Ottawa

7. Abilene

8. Eudora

9. Chapman

10. Buhler

Class 3A Girls

1. Royal Valley

2. Cheney

3. Nemaha Central

4. Wellsville

5. Haven

6. Halstead

7. Scott City

8. Hesston

9. Eureka

10. Hugoton

Class 3A Boys

1. Wichita Collegiate

2. Beloit

3. Hesston

4. Larned

5. Riley County

6. Hugoton

7. Hays-Thomas More Prep

8. Hiawatha

9. Cheney

10. Caney Valley

Class 2A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Sterling

3. Wabaunsee

4. Trego Community

5. Spearville

6. Jefferson County North

7. Inman

8. West Elk

9. Smith Center

10. Northern Heights

Class 2A Boys

1. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury

2. Garden Plain

3. Pratt-Skyline

4. St. Mary’s-Colgan

5. Hoxie

6. Plainville

7. Belle Plaine

8. Ellis

9. Hillsboro

10. Salina-Sacred Heart

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hanover

4. Montezuma-South Gray

5. Rural Vista

6. Thunder Ridge

7. Waverly

8. Cunningham

9. Otis-Bison

10. Frankfort

Class 1A Boys

1. St. John-Hudson

2. Little River

3. Lebo

4. Coldwater-South Central

5. Meade

6. Osborne

7. Montezuma-South Gray

8. Elbing-Berean Academy

9. Hanover

10. Caldwell