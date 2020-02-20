2019-2020 Junior Varsity Wrestling Invitational at Burlington

In a prep high school wrestling event for boys called “JV State Invitational’’ on Saturday at Burlington, the Holton JV team posted the best team score overall.

The team scores at the JV State Invitational were as follows - Holton 222, Chanute 216, Washburn Rural 194.5, Burlington 166.5, Garnett 159.5, Fort Scott 155, Prairie View 138, Topeka Seaman 101, Coffeyville 100, Frontenac 94, Columbus 78, Labette County 70.5, Erie 68, Iola 62, Southeast 58, Uniontown 57.5, Fredonia 41, Cherryvale 37 and Santa Fe Trail 35.5.

Holton wrestling results were as follows:

JV Boys Bracket #1

Sheldon Conley’s place is 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Round 1 - Sheldon Conley (Holton) won by fall over Lucas Nelson (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:57).

Round 2 - Sheldon Conley (Holton) won by fall over Max Black (Santa Fe Trail) (Fall 2:55).

Round 4 - Sheldon Conley (Holton) won by fall over Dominic Russell (Topeka Seaman) (Fall 0:32).

Round 5 - Sheldon Conley (Holton) won by fall over Kolby Kastler (Labette County) (Fall 1:57).

JV Boys Bracket #2

Tucker Gilliland’s place is 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Round 1 - Tucker Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Javier Malumbres (Burlington) (Fall 2:46).

Round 2 - Tucker Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Riley Moore (Labette County) (Fall 0:24).

Round 3 - Tucker Gilliland (Holton) won by decision over Owen McManus (Burlington) (Dec 8-1).

Round 4 - Brayden Hermreck (Anderson County) won by fall over Tucker Gilliland (Holton) (Fall 2:53).

Round 5 - Tucker Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Gage Hanna (Chanute) (Fall 1:51).

JV Boys Bracket #3

Asher Larsen’s place is 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dylan Demeritt (Chanute) won by decision over Asher Larsen (Holton) (Dec 7-3).

Round 2 - Asher Larsen (Holton) won by decision over Kane Shepard (Uniontown) (Dec 5-2).

Round 4 - Asher Larsen (Holton) won by fall over Tremaine Boyle (Burlington) (Fall 2:11).

Round 5 - Asher Larsen (Holton) won by fall over Joe Franks (Coffeyville) (Fall 2:31).

JV Boys Bracket #5

Kayden Elliott’s place is 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Round 1 - Kayden Elliott (Holton) won by fall over Eli Pritchett (Southeast) (Fall 0:49).

Round 2 - Kayden Elliott (Holton) won by fall over Parker McCarty (Anderson County) (Fall 2:29).

Round 4 - Devyn Vance (Prairie View) won by fall over Kayden Elliott (Holton) (Fall 4:01).

Round 5 - Kayden Elliott (Holton) won by fall over Donavyn Robison (Labette County) (Fall 0:36).

JV Boys Bracket #10

Cayden Jackson’s place is 1st and scored 23.0 team points.

Round 1 - Cayden Jackson (Holton) won by major decision over Zane Pedrow (Anderson County) (Maj 10-2).

Round 2 - Cayden Jackson (Holton) won by fall over Zach Runau (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:56).

Round 4 - Cayden Jackson (Holton) won by fall over Zach Nordgren (Prairie View) (Fall 0:54).

Round 5 - Cayden Jackson (Holton) won by fall over Ruben Mata (Erie) (Fall 1:41).

JV Boys Bracket #15

Conner Gilliland’s place is 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Round 2 - Conner Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Joe Franklin (Uniontown) (Fall 0:53).

Round 3 - Conner Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Non Phothipat (Labette County) (Fall 1:12).

Round 4 - Conner Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Daniel Bartley (Burlington) (Fall 0:56).

Round 5 - Conner Gilliland (Holton) won by fall over Weston Marberry (Fort Scott) (Fall 0:41).

JV Boys Bracket #16

Caleb Hernandez’s place is 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Round 1 - Caleb Hernandez (Holton) won by fall over Xander Woodward (Labette County) (Fall 2:44).

Round 2 - Caleb Hernandez (Holton) won by fall over Aidan Wolownik (Frontenac) (Fall 1:36).

Round 4 - Caleb Hernandez (Holton) won by fall over Scott Fox (Fort Scott) (Fall 1:28).

Round 5 - Zach Jowers (Topeka Seaman) won by decision over Caleb Hernandez (Holton) (Dec 2-1).

JV Boys Bracket #19

Trevor Bowser’s place is 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Round 1 - Trevor Bowser (Holton) won by fall over Dominic Moyer (Anderson County) (Fall 0:40).

Round 2 - Trevor Bowser (Holton) won by decision over Daxson Axelson (Chanute) (Dec 7-5).

Round 4 - Trevor Bowser (Holton) won by fall over Mac Ellsworth (Prairie View) (Fall 1:44).

Round 5 - Isaiah Melugin (Iola) won by decision over Trevor Bowser (Holton) (Dec 6-5).

JV Boys Bracket #22

Guillermo Ruiz's place is 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Round 1 - Guillermo Ruiz (Holton) won by fall over Wyatt Westervelt (Iola) (Fall 2:25).

Round 2 - Guillermo Ruiz (Holton) won by fall over Chris Peoples (Labette County) (Fall 1:40).

Round 3 - Guillermo Ruiz (Holton) won by fall over Garreth Palmer (Burlington) (Fall 2:21).

Round 5 - Tj Wilburn (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Guillermo Ruiz (Holton) (Fall 3:00).

JV Boys Bracket #28

Tyler Phillips's place is 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.

Round 1 - Josh Dokos (Prairie View) won by decision over Tyler Phillips (Holton) (Dec 8-3).

Round 2 - Tyler Phillips (Holton) won by fall over Peyton Zielger (Fort Scott) (Fall 2:01).

Round 3 - Cayman Fewell (Uniontown) won by decision over Tyler Phillips (Holton) (Dec 4-2).

Round 5 - Tyler Phillips (Holton) won by fall over Ethan Webster (Washburn Rural) (Fall 1:30).

JV Boys Bracket #33

Henry Katz’s place is 5th and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 2 - Eli Keever (Chanute) won by fall over Henry Katz (Holton) (Fall 2:42).

Round 3 - Daniel VanWagoner (Washburn Rural) won by fall over Henry Katz (Holton) (Fall 1:37).

Round 4 - Noah Nordgren (Prairie View) won by decision over Henry Katz (Holton) (Dec 5-4).

Round 5 - Gary Smith (Coffeyville) won by major decision over Henry Katz (Holton) (Maj 9-1).

JV Boys Bracket #34

Andrew Williams’ place is 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Round 1 - Andrew Williams (Holton) won by fall over Draven Brown (Fredonia) (Fall 2:10).

Round 2 - Andrew Williams (Holton) won by fall over Dave Deusser (Topeka Seaman) (Fall 0:09).

Round 4 - Andrew Williams (Holton) won by fall over Brayden Yarnell (Erie) (Fall 0:21).

Round 5 - Andrew Williams (Holton) won by fall over Tony Carcamo (Washburn Rural) (Fall 2:26).

JV Boys Bracket #35

Cooper Baxter’s place is 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.

Round 1 - Cooper Baxter (Holton) won by fall over Robert Ward (Columbus) (Fall 0:52).

Round 2 - Cooper Baxter (Holton) won by major decision over Tylor Watson (Fort Scott) (Maj 11-3).

Round 3 - Cooper Baxter (Holton) won by fall over James Shinkle (Fredonia) (Fall 0:19).

Round 4 - Bradon Volz (Erie) won by decision over Cooper Baxter (Holton) (Dec 8-7).

JV Boys Bracket #37

Kaden Cattrell’s place is 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Round 1 - Kaden Cattrell (Holton) won by fall over Colton Brown (Coffeyville) (Fall 1:50).

Round 2 - Kaden Cattrell (Holton) won by fall over Blayn Renn (Southeast) (Fall 1:25).

Round 3 - Kaden Cattrell (Holton) won by fall over Taven Clay (Burlington) (Fall 1:38).

Round 4 - Kaden Cattrell (Holton) won by fall over Darious Prock (Fort Scott) (Fall 2:12).

JV Boys Bracket #38

Dustin Chermok’s place is 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dustin Chermok (Holton) won by fall over Oliver Wade (Eureka) (Fall 0:11).

Round 2 - Dustin Chermok (Holton) won by fall over Landan Zeiner (Fredonia) (Fall 0:38).

Round 3 - Sam Griffin (Burlington) won by fall over Dustin Chermok (Holton) (Fall 2:44).

Round 5 - Dustin Chermok (Holton) won by fall over Wayde Halliburton (Prairie View) (Fall 0:22).