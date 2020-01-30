2019-2020 High School Regional Wrestling Sites

KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) has announced the 2019-2020 Girls and Boys Regional Wrestling sites and teams.

In the girls regionals, Holton, Royal Valley and ACCHS are all at Paola.

In the boys regionals, Holton and Royal Valley are at Louisburg in Class 4A and ACCHS is at Council Grove in Class 321A.

The Girls Wrestling Regionals are as follows:

CLASS All Classes REGIONAL

150 Total Schools

(February, 14-15)

MCPHERSON HS Shane Backhus, Regional Manager

Teams:

Abilene HS, Allen-Northern Heights HS, Andover Central HS, Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Augusta HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Buhler HS, Burden-Central HS, Canton-Galva HS, Chapman HS, Concordia HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Council Grove HS, Derby HS, Dodge City HS, Douglass HS, Ellis HS, Emporia HS, Eureka HS, Garden City HS, Goddard HS, Goddard-Eisenhower HS, Goodland HS, Great Bend HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Hays HS, Hesston HS, Hoisington HS, Holcomb HS, Howard-West Elk HS, Hoxie HS, Hugoton HS, Hutchinson HS, Junction City HS, Lakin HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Larned HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Liberal HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Lyons HS, Maize South HS, Manhattan HS, Marysville HS, McPherson HS, Mulvane HS, Newton HS, Nickerson HS, Norton Community HS, Oakley HS, Onaga HS, Phillipsburg HS, Plainville HS, Pratt HS, Riley County HS, Rose Hill HS, Salina-Central HS, Salina-South HS, St. Francis HS, St. George-Rock Creek HS, Stafford HS, Stockton HS, Towanda-Circle HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS, Valley Center HS, WaKeeney-Trego Community HS, Wakefield HS, Wamego HS, Wellington HS, Whitewater-Remington HS, Wichita-East HS, Wichita-Haysville Campus HS, Wichita-Heights HS, Wichita-North HS, Wichita-Northwest HS, Wichita-South HS, Wichita-Southeast HS, Wichita-West HS and Winfield HS.

PAOLA HS Darin Gagnebin, Regional Manager

Teams:

Altamont-Labette County HS, Atchison HS, Baldwin HS, Basehor-Linwood HS, Burlingame HS, Burlington HS, Caney Valley HS, Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail HS, Chanute HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Cherryvale HS, Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS, Columbus HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Erie HS, Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Fort Scott HS, Fredonia HS, Gardner-Edgerton HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Holton HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Humboldt HS, Independence HS, Iola HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS, Kansas City-JC Harmon HS, Kansas City-Piper HS, Kansas City-Sumner Academy, Kansas City-Turner HS, Kansas City-Washington HS, Kansas City-Wyandotte HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Lansing HS, Lawrence HS, Lawrence-Free State HS, Leavenworth HS, Louisburg HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Olathe East HS, Olathe North HS, Olathe Northwest HS, Olathe South HS, Olathe West HS, Osawatomie HS, Oskaloosa HS, Ottawa HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS, Paola HS, Parsons HS, Pittsburg HS, Sabetha HS, Shawnee Mission North HS, Shawnee Mission Northwest HS, Shawnee Mission South HS, Shawnee Mission West HS, Shawnee-Mill Valley HS, Silver Lake HS, Spring Hill HS, St. Marys HS, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS, Tonganoxie HS, Topeka HS, Topeka West HS, Topeka-Highland Park HS, Topeka-Seaman HS and Topeka-Washburn Rural HS.

The Boys Wrestling Regionals are as follows:

CLASS 4A REGIONAL

57 Total Schools

(February, 21-22)

CONCORDIA HS Steen Danielsen, Regional Manager

Teams:

Abilene HS, Buhler HS, Chapman HS, Clay Center Community HS, Colby HS, Concordia HS, Hesston HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Marysville HS, Nickerson HS, Scott Community HS, St. George-Rock Creek HS, Topeka-Hayden HS and Wamego HS.

GARNETT-ANDERSON COUNTY HS Marshall Nienstedt, Regional Manager

Teams:

Altamont-Labette County HS, Burlington HS, Caney Valley HS, Chanute HS, Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS, Columbus HS, Fort Scott HS, Frontenac HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS, Girard HS, Independence HS, Iola HS, LaCygne-Prairie View HS, Osawatomie HS and Parsons HS.

LOUISBURG HS Scott Hinkle, Regional Manager

Teams:

Atchison HS, Baldwin HS, Eudora HS, Holton HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Kansas City-Piper HS, Louisburg HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Ottawa HS, Paola HS, Santa Fe Trail HS, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS and Tonganoxie HS.

WELLINGTON HS Luke Smith, Regional Manager

Teams:

Andale HS, Augusta HS, Clearwater HS, El Dorado HS, Holcomb HS, Hugoton HS, Mulvane HS, Pratt HS, Rose Hill HS, Towanda-Circle HS, Ulysses HS, Wellington HS, Wichita-Trinity Academy and Winfield HS.

CLASS 3-2-1A REGIONAL

87 Total Schools

(February, 21-22)

COUNCIL GROVE HS Jay Doornbos, Regional Manager

Teams:

Allen-Northern Heights HS, Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Burlingame HS, Centralia HS, Council Grove HS, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Herington HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Horton HS, Onaga HS, Osage City HS, Oskaloosa HS, Perry-Lecompton HS, Riley County HS, Rossville HS, Sabetha HS, Silver Lake HS, St. Marys HS, Troy HS, Wabaunsee HS and Wathena-Riverside HS.

EUREKA HS Andy Hughes, Regional Manager

Teams:

Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Burden-Central HS, Cheney HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Cherryvale HS, Chetopa HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Douglass HS, Erie HS, Eureka HS, Fredonia HS, Garden Plain HS, Howard-West Elk HS, Humboldt HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Marion HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS, Uniontown HS, Wellsville HS and Whitewater-Remington HS.

NORTON COMMUNITY HS Dustin McEwen, Regional Manager

Teams:

Atwood-Rawlins County HS, Brewster HS, Cimarron HS, Ellis HS, Goodland HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Lakin HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Norton Community HS, Oakley HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Osborne HS, Phillipsburg HS, Plainville HS, Smith Center HS, St. Francis HS, Stockton HS, Tribune-Greeley County HS and WaKeeney-Trego Community HS.

RUSSELL HS Scott Nuss, Regional Manager

Teams:

Belleville-Republic County HS, Beloit HS, Bennington HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Canton-Galva HS, Ellsworth HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Halstead HS, Hillsboro HS, Hoisington HS, Kingman HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Larned HS, Lincoln HS, Lyons HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Minneapolis HS, Russell HS, St. John-Hudson HS, Stafford HS, Sterling HS and Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS.