2019-2020 Final KBCA Rankings

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has released the final rankings for the 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The Royal Valley boys and Jackson Heights girls are state-ranked.

The rankings are as follows:

Class 6A Girls

1. Topeka High, 2. Liberal, 3. Wichita Heights, 4. Olathe West, 5. Derby, 6. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7. Washburn Rural, 8. Blue Valley North, 9. Shawnee Mission West and 10. Olathe East.

Class 6A Boys

1. Haysville Campus, 2. Blue Valley Northwest, 3. Blue Valley North, 4. Lawrence High, 5. KC-J.C. Harmon, 6. Washburn Rural, 7. Lawrence Free State, 8. Topeka High, 9. Olathe West and 10. Wichita Southeast.

Class 5A Girls

1. McPherson, 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3. Andover Central, 4. Seaman, 5. Maize South, 6. Bishop Carroll, 7. Maize, 8. Salina Central, 9. KC-Schlagle and 10. KC-Sumner Academy.

Class 5A Boys

1. Bishop Carroll, 2. Andover, 3. Basehor-Linwood, 4. Goddard-Eisenhower, 5. Highland Park, 6. Great Bend, 7. De Soto, 8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9. Topeka West and 10. Pittsburg.

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege, 2. KC-Piper, 3. Eudora, 4. Nickerson, 5. Towanda-Circle, 6. Wamego, 7. Baldwin, 8. Chapman, 9. Andale and 10. Clay Center.

Class 4A Boys

1. KC-Piper, 2. Parsons, 3. Bishop Miege, 4. Augusta, 5. Andale, 6. Ottawa, 7. Abilene, 8. Buhler, 9. Independence and 10. Clearwater.

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central, 2. Riley County, 3. Sabetha, 4. Scott Community, 5. Haven, 6. Colby, 7. Halstead, 8. Cheney, 9. Eureka and 10. Frontenac.

Class 3A Boys

1. Hesston, 2. Rock Creek, 3. Wichita Collegiate, 4. Royal Valley, 5. Haven, 6. Cheney, 7. Beloit, 8. Lakin, 9. Riley County and 10. Hoisington.

Class 2A Girls

1. Spearville, 2. Sterling, 3. Trego Community, 4. Wabaunsee, 5. West Elk, 6. Valley Heights, 7. Jefferson County North, 8. Jackson Heights, 9. Wichita Independent and 10. Garden Plain.

Class 2A Boys

1. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury, 2. Hoxie, 3. Pratt-Skyline, 4. Salina-Sacred Heart, 5. Belle Plaine, 6. Sterling, 7. Lyndon, 8. Garden Plain, 9. Cedar Vale/Dexter and 10. Ellinwood.

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains, 2. Olpe, 3. Rural Vista, 4. Cunningham, 5. Hanover, 6. Thunder Ridge, 7. Otis-Bison, 8. Golden Plains, 9. Montezuma-South Gray and 10. Central Christian.

Class 1A Boys

1. Osborne, 2. Elbing-Berean Academy, 3. St. John-Hudson, 4. Montezuma-South Gray, 5. Madison-Hamilton, 6. Lebo, 7. Meade, 8. Udall, 9. Little River and 10. Olpe.