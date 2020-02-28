2019-2020 Class 3A and Class 2A Sub-State Basketball Brackets

Sub-state brackets for Class 2A and 3A varsity basketball have been announced now by the Kan­sas State High School Activities As­sociation (KSHSAA), it was report­ed.

Jackson Heights High School’s Lady Cobra varsity basketball team drew the second seed in the Class 2A Sub-State tournament at Horton, it was reported.

The Lady Cobras, with an overall record of 18-2, will take on seven­th-seed Riverside of Wathena (3-17) in the first round of sub-state play at 7 p.m. Monday at JHHS.

Valley Heights of Blue Rapids, also with an overall record of 18-2, drew top seed in the sub-state tourna­ment.

Semifinal girls games will be played Thursday, March 5 at Horton, where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

In the boys’ bracket, the Cobras (5-15) drew fifth seed in the Horton sub-state tournament and will play fourth-seeded Riverside (6-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Wathena.

Semifinal boys games will be played Friday, March 6 at Horton, where the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

———

Royal Valley High School will host a Class 3A sub-state tourna­ment, where the boys varsity team (19-1) received the top seed and will take on eighth-seed Silver Lake (2-17) at 7 p.m. Monday.

Semifinal boys games will be played Thursday at RVHS, where the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

In the girls’ bracket, the Lady Panthers (3-17) drew eighth seed and will play top-seeded Riley County (19-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riley County.

Semifinal girls games will be played Friday at RVHS, where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

———

In the Class 3A sub-state tourna­ment at Hiawatha, the Atchison County Community High School boys team (7-13) drew seventh seed and will take on second-seeded Maur Hill (15-4) in the first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday at Atchison.

Semifinal boys games will be played Thursday at Hiawatha, where the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

In the girls’ bracket, ACCHS (10-10) drew fourth seed and will open sub-state play at home against fifth-seed Pleasant Ridge (8-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Semifinal girls games will be played Friday at Hiawatha, where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.