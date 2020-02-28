2019-2020 Class 3A and Class 2A Sub-State Basketball Brackets
Sub-state brackets for Class 2A and 3A varsity basketball have been announced now by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), it was reported.
Jackson Heights High School’s Lady Cobra varsity basketball team drew the second seed in the Class 2A Sub-State tournament at Horton, it was reported.
The Lady Cobras, with an overall record of 18-2, will take on seventh-seed Riverside of Wathena (3-17) in the first round of sub-state play at 7 p.m. Monday at JHHS.
Valley Heights of Blue Rapids, also with an overall record of 18-2, drew top seed in the sub-state tournament.
Semifinal girls games will be played Thursday, March 5 at Horton, where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
In the boys’ bracket, the Cobras (5-15) drew fifth seed in the Horton sub-state tournament and will play fourth-seeded Riverside (6-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Wathena.
Semifinal boys games will be played Friday, March 6 at Horton, where the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
———
Royal Valley High School will host a Class 3A sub-state tournament, where the boys varsity team (19-1) received the top seed and will take on eighth-seed Silver Lake (2-17) at 7 p.m. Monday.
Semifinal boys games will be played Thursday at RVHS, where the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
In the girls’ bracket, the Lady Panthers (3-17) drew eighth seed and will play top-seeded Riley County (19-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riley County.
Semifinal girls games will be played Friday at RVHS, where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
———
In the Class 3A sub-state tournament at Hiawatha, the Atchison County Community High School boys team (7-13) drew seventh seed and will take on second-seeded Maur Hill (15-4) in the first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday at Atchison.
Semifinal boys games will be played Thursday at Hiawatha, where the championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
In the girls’ bracket, ACCHS (10-10) drew fourth seed and will open sub-state play at home against fifth-seed Pleasant Ridge (8-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Semifinal girls games will be played Friday at Hiawatha, where the championship game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.