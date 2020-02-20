2019-2020 Class 321A and Class 4A Regional Wrestling Tournaments

The Holton and Royal Valley boys wrestling teams will compete Friday and Saturday at the Class 4A regional wrestling tournament while the ACCHS boys wrestling team will compete at the Class 3A, 2A and 1A regional wrestling tournament at Council Grove.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the regionals will qualify for the state wrestling tournament.

Wrestling teams at the Class 4A regional at Louisburg will include the host team along with Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Royal Valley, KC-Bishop Ward, KC-Piper, Jeff West, Ottawa, Paola, Santa Fe Trail, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege and Tonganoxie.