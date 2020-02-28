2019-2020 Big 7 League Wrestling Tournament at Perry-Lecompton

The Holton Wildcats and Royal Valley wrestling teams traveled to Perry-Lecompton High School for the 2019-2020 Big 7 League wrestling tournament on Friday, Feb. 14. The Wildcats won seven weight classes while the Panthers won one.

The match by match results for the Wildcats and Panthers were as follows:

Holton

106 – Tucker Gilliland (19-13) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal – Gilliland (Holton) 19-13 defeated Kellan Spielman (Sabetha) 11-16 by decision 6-4.

*Semifinal – Gilliland (Holton) 19-13 defeated Brett Paramore (Perry-Lecompton) 0-2 by decision 9-7.

*1st Place Match – Quinton Nelson (Royal Valley) 17-7 defeated Gilliland (Holton) 19-13 by fall 1:54.

113 – Jake Barnes (30-6) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Barnes (Holton) 30-6 defeated Cavin Ogdan (Royal Valley) 3-16 by fall 2:37.

*Round 2 – Barnes (Holton) 30-6 defeated Marshall Cowan (Jeff West) 21-17 by fall 2:30.

*Round 3 – Barnes (Holton) 30-6 defeated Mason Bahnmaier (Perry-Lecompton) 2-1 by fall 1:32.

120 – Lucas Adcock (17-12) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal – Adcock (Holton) 17-12 received a bye.

*Semifinal – Adcock (Holton) 17-12 defeated Judson Mathis (Royal Valley) 12-10 by fall 2:41.

*1st Place Match - Adcock (Holton) 17-12 defeated Christian Conklin (Perry-Lecompton) 1-1 by fall 0:21.

126 – Kayden Elliott (10-4) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Elliott (Holton) 10-4 defeated Rhett Rowland (Sabetha) 4-16 by fall 0:09.

*Round 2 – Elliott (Holton) 10-4 defeated Rhett Rowland (Sabetha) 4-16 by fall 0:50.

132 – Slater Skaggs (20-10) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Skaggs (Holton) 20-10 defeated Bryar Barrnett (Royal Valley) 15-12 by fall 1:33.

*Round 3 – Skaggs (Holton) 20-10 defeated Austin Geeting (Riverside) 30-15 by fall 2:30.

138 – Kolby Roush (11-2) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Roush (Holton) 11-2 defeated Taylor Streeter (Jeff West) 9-19 by fall 1:39.

*Round 2 – Roush (Holton) 11-2 defeated Jonathan Renyer (Sabetha) 7-19 by fall 2:55.

*Round 3 – Roush (Holton) 11-2 defeated Beau Horn (Riverside) 39-3 by decision 4-0

145 – Taygen Fletcher (13-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal – Fletcher (Holton) 13-3 defeated Aslan Kazhimukhanov (Perry-Lecompton) 2-1 by fall 0:19.

*Semifinal – Fletcher (Holton) 13-3 defeated Trevin LaVoie (Sabetha) 3-16 by fall 0:42.

*1st Place Match – Fletcher (Holton) 13-3 defeated Connor Schmitt (Jeff West) 14-18 by fall 3:11.

152 – Jayden Fletcher (17-11) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Grant Roush (Perry-Lecompton) 3-0 defeated Fletcher (Holton) 17-11 by major decision 10-2.

*Round 2 – Kaden Dillon (Sabetha) 13-4 defeated Fletcher (Holton) 17-11 by decision 9-4.

*Round 3 – Fletcher (Holton) 17-11 defeated Grant Schmitt (Jeff West) 5-13 by fall 0:35.

160 – Garyson Booth (8-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal – Booth (Holton) 8-6 defeated Jacob Kuenzi (Sabetha) 7-19 by fall 1:59.

*Semifinal – Mitchell Root (Perry-Lecompon) 1-1 defeated Booth (Holton) 8-6 by fall 3:46.

*Cons. Semi – Booth (Holton) 8-6 received a bye.

*3rd Place Match – Booth (Holton) 8-6 defeated Hunter Thelen (Jeff West) 16-15 by fall 4:40.

195 – Konnor Tannahill (13-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Tannahill (Holton) 13-5 defeated Landon Carr (Sabetha) 2-8 by fall 1:06.

*Round 2 – Tannahill (Holton) 13-5 defeated Landon Carr (Sabetha) 2-8 by fall 1:45.

220 – Andrew Williams (12-10) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Hayden Robb (Perry-Lecompton) 3-0 defeated Williams (Holton) 12-10 by fall 0:40.

*Round 2 – Kaedin Juhl (Riverside) 31-11 defeated Williams (Holton) 12-10 by fall 0:55.

*Round 3 – Williams (Holton) 12-10 defeated Jared Kruse (Sabetha) 15-13 by fall 4:00.

285 – Kaden Cattrell (7-9) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Sean Urban (Perry-Lecompton) 2-0 defeated Cattrell (Holton) 7-9 by fall 1:31.

*Round 3 – Ben Trueblood (Riverside) 22-13 by Cattrell (Holton) 7-9 fall 1:39.

Royal Valley

106 – Quinton Nelson (17-7) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal – Nelson (Royal Valley) 17-7 received a bye.

Semifinal – Nelson (Royal Valley) 17-7 defeated Theron Meyer (Jeff West) 17-13 by fall 5:20.

1st Place Match – Nelson (Royal Valley) 17-7 defeated Gilliland (Holton) 19-13 by fall 1:54.

113 – Cavin Ogden (3-16) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Barnes (Holton) 30-6 defeated Ogden (Royal Valley) 3-16 by fall 2:37.

*Round 2 – Mason Bahnmaier (Perry-Lecompton) 2-1 defeated Ogden (Royal Valley) 3-16 by fall 1:26.

*Round 3 – Marshall Cowan (Jeff West) 21-17 defeated Ogden (Royal Valley) 3-16 by fall 4:00.

120 – Judson Mathis (12-10) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

*Quarterfinal – Mathis (Royal Valley) 12-10 received a bye.

*Semifinal – Adcock (Holton) 17-12 defeated Mathis (Royal Valley) 12-10 by fall 2:41.

*Cons. Semi – Mathis (Royal Valley) 12-10 defeated Christopher Brooke (Riverside) 9-28 by fall 2:29.

*3rd Place Match – Mathis (Royal Valley) 12-10 defeated Bryson Schlicker (Sabetha) 7-15 by decision 3-1.

132 – Bryar Barrnett (15-12) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Skaggs (Holton) 20-10 defeated Barrnett (Royal Valley) 15-12 by fall 1:33.

Round 2 – Austin Geeting (Riverside) 30-15 defeated Barrnett (Royal Valley) 15-12 fall 1:20.

182 – Ruben Tinajero (11-11) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.

*Round 1 – Taelur Barnes (Jeff West) 7-8 defeated Tinajero (Royal Valley) 11-11 by fall 0:43.

*Round 2 – Tinajero (Royal Valley) 11-11 defeated Mason Bayless (Perry-Lecompton) 0-3 by fall 0:32.

*Round 3 – Colby Tinklin (Sabetha) 21-9 defeated Tinajero (Royal Valley) 11-11 by fall 0:41.