2019-2020 All-Big 7 League Basketball

Four Holton and Royal Valley athletes have been named to the Big Seven All-League basketball team this season, and three additional players are honorable mention picks, it was reported.

For the girls team, Holton High School’s Saydee Tanking, a junior, was named an unanimous pick for the all-league team. Tanking was named to the all-league squad last season as a sophomore and was an honorable mention pick her freshman season.

Two additional Holton players, senior Faith Haussler and sophomore Macey Patch, were selected as honorable mention picks for this season.

Panther sophomores Nahcs Wahwassuck and Brady Klotz were named to the all-league boys team along with junior Kale Purcell of Holton. Wahwassuck was also selected for the team last year as a freshman.

Panther junior Brevin Canady was selected as an honorable mention pick for the all-league team this season.

The Royal Valley boys won the Big Seven League with a 13-1 record, followed by Perry-Lecompton (9-5), Nemaha Central (9-5), Jefferson West (8-6), Sabetha (6-8), Hiawatha (5-9), Holton (4-10) and Riverside (2-12).

The Nemaha Central girls won the Bg Seven League with a 14-0 record, followed by Sabetha (11-3), Jefferson West (9-5), Holton (8-6), Perry-Lecompton (6-8), Hiawatha (4-10), Royal Valley (3-11) and Riverside (1-13)