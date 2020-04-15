2019-2020 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Version:1.0 StartHTML:0000000167 EndHTML:0000020353 StartFragment:0000000457 EndFragment:0000020337

T he Holton Recorder’s All-Area girls basketball team has been selected.

Jackson Heights won the Northeast Kansas League’s girls division this season with a 15-1 league mark.

The Holton girls took fourth in the Big Seven League with an 8-6 mark while the Royal Valley girls went 3-11 in the Big Seven, finishing in seventh place out of eight teams.

The ACCHS Lady Tigers finished 8-8 in the NEK League, finishing in fifth place out of nine teams, while the Wetmore girls went 5-7 in the Twin Valley League, finishing eighth out of 13 league teams.

Here’s The Recorder’s All Area selections:

---

*Jackson Heights senior Kylie Dohl was an All League first team pick in the Northeast Kansas League for the third consecutive season. Dohl was also an All-League honorable mention pick as a freshman.

Dohl, a four-year starter for the Lady Cobras who surpassed the 1,000-career-points mark, was an All Class 2A second team state pick by the Topeka paper this season, for the second consecutive season. This is her fourth selection to The Recorder’s All-Area team.

This season, Dohl averaged 15.3 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, three steals per game and three assists per game.

---

*Jackson Heights junior Amaya Marlatt was an All League second team pick in the Northeast Kansas League for the second consecutive season. This is her second selection to The Recorder’s All Area team.

This season, Marlatt averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

---

*Jackson Heights senior Abby Brey averaged 9.2 points per game for the Lady Cobras and 4.3 rebounds per game. Brey was an All Area honorable mention pick as a sophomore. She also averaged 9 points and 4.1 rebounds last year. This is her second selection to the All Area team.

---

*Jackson Heights senior Jodi White, a three-year starter for the Lady Cobras, scored 2.1 points per game and a team-leading 5.1 steals per game this season. Last year, White averaged 2.9 steals per game and as a sophomore she averaged 3.7 steals per game.

White was an All League honorable mention pick in the NEK League as a sophomore. This is her third selection to the All Area team.

---

*Holton junior Saydee Tanking was an All League pick in the Big Seven League this season. Tanking was also an All League pick in the Big Seven as a sophomore and an All League honorable mention pick in the Big Seven as a freshman.

Tanking was also named an All Class 4A third team pick by the Topeka paper this season, a Class 4A All State honorable mention by the Wichita paper this season and was an honorable mention All State pick as a sophomore by the Topeka paper.

Tanking led the Lady Wildcats in scoring this season with 347 points, averaging 15.8 points per game. She made 116 of 278 field goals (two pointers and three-pointers combined) for 41.7 percent. She was the league’s second leading scorer.

She also led the Lady Wildcats in rebounds with 173 (117 defensive rebounds), averaging 7.9 per game, and was the second leading offensive rebounder in the league and top defensive rebounder in the league.

She was also second on the Holton team in steals with 46 and was the team’s top free throw shooter, making 63 of 79 for 79.7 percent. This is Tanking’s third selection to the All Area team.

---

*Holton senior Faith Haussler was an All League honorable mention pick in the Big Seven this season. She was also a Class 4A All State honorable mention pick by the Wichita paper. This is her first selection to the All Area team. Last year, she was an All Area honorable mention pick.

Haussler was the second best three-point shooter on the Lady Wildcats’ team this season, and fifth best in the Big Seven, making 17 of 45 for 37.8 percent.

Haussler was also the second best free throw shooter on the Lady Wildcats’ team, and fifth place in the Big Seven, making 33 of 44 for 75 percent. Haussler also led the Lady Wildcats in assists (67) and ranked third in the Big Seven with 62, averaging 3.26 per game. She also averaged 5.7 points per game.

---

*Holton sophomore Macey Patch was an All League honorable mention pick in the Big Seven this season. Patch was the second leading scorer for the Lady Wildcats this season with 164 points, averaging 7.5 per game. She also made 63 of 148 field goals for 42.6 percent. Patch made 38 of 64 free throws for 59.4 percent.

She was also the Lady Wildcats’ second leading rebounder this season with 119 rebounds (70 defensive rebounds) and led the Lady Wildcats in steals with 51. This is her first selection to the All Area team.

---

*Holton senior Danika Hickman was an All Area honorable mention pick last season. This is her first selection to the All Area team.

Hickman was the Lady Wildcats’ third leading scorer this season with 125 points, averaging 6.9 points per game. She also was the Lady Wildcats’ third leading rebounder with 63 total, averaging 3.5 per game played. Hickman was a 58.3 percent free throw shooter, making 14 of 24.

---

*Royal Valley junior Halina Williamson was the Lady Panthers’ second leading scorer with 169 points, averaging 8.4 points per game. Williamson was the 13 th top scorer in the Big Seven League this season.

She also led her team in rebounds with 100 (71 defensive) and was the seventh ranked rebounder in the Big Seven.

She was also a 53 percent free throw shooter, making 28 of 53, and led the Lady Panthers in assists with 43. In the Big Seven, she ranked ninth best in assists.

---

*Royal Valley freshman Kennedy Bryan led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 171 points. She was also the team’s second leading rebounder with 82 and led the Lady Panthers in steals with 41.

---

*Wetmore sophomore Kenzie Strathman was an All League first team pick in the Twin Valley League this season. Strathman led the Lady Cardinals in scoring with 309 points, averaging 14 points per game. She was also the Cards’ leading rebounder with 199, averaging nine per game. She was a 42 percent shooter from the field (116 of 278) and a 75 percent free throw shooter (75 of 100). This is her first selection to the All Area team.

---

*ACCHS freshman Addision Schletzbaum was an All League second team pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. Schletzbaum was also an All Class 3A honorable mention state pick by the Topeka paper this season.

Schletzbaum scored 252 points this season, averaging 11.5 per game. She also had 160 rebounds (140 defensive boards), averaging 7.3 per game. Schletzbaum made 92 of 286 field goals (two-pointers and three-pointers combined) for 32.2 percent. She also made 35 of 66 free throws for 53 percent, had 60 steals and blocked 20 shots. This is her first selection to the All Area team.

All Area honorable mention picks were:

---

*ACCHS freshman Aleah Wallisch was an All League honorable mention pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. Wallisch scored 180 points this season, averaging 8.2 points per game. She also had 155 rebounds, averaging seven per game. She blocked 38 shots and was a 42 percent field goal shooter (71 of 169).

---

*Holton senior Olivia Yingst was second on the Lady Wildcats’ team in assists (48), had 43 rebounds and was third on the team in steals (37).

---